June 12: Thugs attack, disrupt democracy protest in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Suspected thugs on Thursday disrupted a peaceful protest in Akure, the Ondo State capital, led by human rights activist and former presidential candidate.

The demonstration, which formed part of the June 12 Democracy Day activities, was aimed at highlighting rising insecurity and worsening economic hardship across the country.

The protest began peacefully at Cathedral Junction, near First Bank and the ‘A’ Division axis in Akure. However, chaos erupted when armed thugs stormed the venue, attacking and dispersing protesters with dangerous weapons—even in the presence of security operatives.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden violence caused panic, forcing many to flee the scene. Reports allege the attackers were sponsored by political interests within the state.

Reacting to the incident, Sowore condemned the attack, describing it as “an affront on Nigeria’s nascent democracy”, especially on a day meant to honor democratic ideals.

“It is very unfortunate that while we gathered here peacefully to raise our voices against hunger and hardship in the country, some armed thugs came to unleash terror on us,” Sowore said.

He accused the Ondo State Police Command of standing by as the attackers disrupted the protest, claiming, “These thugs were sponsored by the APC government in the state.”

“This is a big assault on democracy. We will resist this. Nobody has the right to prevent any Nigerian from expressing themselves, not even the police. We came here peacefully, but they came to sabotage and hijack our protest.”

Sowore, who contested in the 2023 presidential election under the African Action Congress (AAC), further lamented the state of the economy under President Bola Tinubu, saying, “Nigerians are tired. The people can no longer breathe.”

Human rights lawyer Tope Temokun, who also led the protest, confirmed that the group had formally informed the police about the planned demonstration and requested protection. He condemned the attack, describing it as a serious threat to citizens’ right to peaceful assembly.

In response, Ondo State Police Commissioner Wilfred Afolabi denied any complicity or collaboration with the attackers.

“We deployed our officers early to flashpoints across the state, including Akure, Owo, Ikare, and Ore, to prevent any disruption. I have received reports of the incident and have ordered a discreet investigation,” Afolabi stated.

Despite the violence, the protesters said their message was clear—calling for urgent government action on security, food security, job creation, and better leadership.

The attack underscores growing concerns about the shrinking civic space in Nigeria and the difficulty citizens face in exercising their democratic rights without fear of intimidation or violence.