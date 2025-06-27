Job creation essential for Africa’s greatness – Dangote

Aliko Dangote, Founder and President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, says that job creation is essential for making Africa great again.

Dangote made the statement while addressing the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings 2025 (AAM2025) in Abuja on Friday.

He spoke on the topic “The Path to Making Africa Great Again”.

He urged Africans to adopt the mantra “Africa First”, inspired by Donald Trump.

Dangote highlighted the importance of investing money within the continent, drawing comparisons to Asia’s model.

According to him, if Africa invests abroad, it becomes challenging to attract foreign investments back to the continent.

“When we encourage domestic investors and they succeed, it will motivate foreign investors to come to Africa,” he stated.

For Africa to experience growth, he stressed the need for a robust manufacturing base, improved agricultural practices, and strong financial institutions.

“We need to focus on our own resources in Africa by processing our minerals on the continent.”

Dangote explained that by doing so, Africa would create value, generate jobs, and experience growth, making it an attractive destination for investments.

He said, “Africa should not be a dumping ground.”

Dangote pointed out that the lack of electricity and inconsistent government policies have hindered industrial growth in Nigeria.

He praised Afreximbank for its support in establishing the Dangote refinery, noting that if Africa had ten institutions similar to Afreximbank, the continent could become a haven in just a few years.

“We are the only ones who can make Africa great.

“Yes, there will be ups and downs, but we must stay focused, and if we do, we will be successful.

“It is not just about amassing wealth but about creating worth, such as through job creation,” he said.

Dangote also shared his ambition to become the highest producer of urea within the next 40 months, noting that 37 per cent of Dangote Fertiliser’s production was exported to the United States.

In response to the ban imposed by the U.S. on certain countries, he said, “Why do people want to go to the U.S.? We have everything we need right here in Africa.

“Let us make Africa a productive continent because the potential for growth is significant,” he said. (NAN)