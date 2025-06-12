‘It’s a pleasure to see you in disarray,’ Tinubu mocks PDP, LP

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a swipe at opposition parties, declaring that it was a “pleasure” to witness the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in disarray.

The president made the remarks on Thursday during a joint sitting of the National Assembly to mark this year’s Democracy Day, where he also welcomed defectors from the opposition into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You are all welcome to the progressive fold. Nobody should close the door,” Tinubu said in a jab at the internal divisions plaguing opposition parties. “It is indeed a pleasure to witness you in such a disarray.”

The president mocked parties that appear shaken by recent defections and political realignments, saying that rather than panicking, they should introspect.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist,” he said.

In a more sardonic tone, Tinubu added, “For me, I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”

The comments came amid reports of growing cracks within both the PDP and LP, with several key members expressing dissatisfaction and exploring options with the ruling APC.

Tinubu’s statement drew mixed reactions from lawmakers present at the session, with APC members applauding and opposition figures visibly displeased.

President Tinubu has previously emphasised the importance of a strong opposition for democracy, but his latest comments suggest little sympathy for parties struggling to maintain internal unity.

