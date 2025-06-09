IPOB responds to Gowon: Your generation missed the chance to build unity, development

Yakubu Gowon

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a response to former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), challenging his recent remarks that the Nigerian Civil War was fought for unity rather than hatred.

In a statement released by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled “Re: Yakubu Gowon’s Remarks on Unity and the Biafran Conflict,” the group expressed disagreement with Gowon’s position and described it as inconsistent with the experiences of many affected by the war.

IPOB argued that the war, and its aftermath, left a legacy of deep-seated grievances and division that still affect Nigeria today. The group said the civil war should not be remembered solely as an effort to preserve national unity, but as a period that requires honest reflection and reconciliation.

“General Gowon’s comment that the war was fought for unity is, to many Biafrans, a painful reminder of unresolved historical issues,” the statement read. “It risks ignoring the suffering and loss experienced by millions during the conflict, particularly those in the former Eastern Region.”

The group emphasized that many Igbo people and others in the region continue to feel marginalized decades after the war and believe the events of that era contributed to Nigeria’s ongoing challenges with unity and national integration.

In its statement, IPOB posed several historical questions it believes remain unanswered:

What led to the collapse of the Aburi Accord, which was seen as a possible peaceful resolution to the conflict?

Why was Nigeria not returned to a regional structure, which had previously supported economic growth and autonomy?

How did narratives surrounding the 1966 coup shape interethnic relations in a way that escalated tensions?

“These are questions that deserve honest answers, not just for historical clarity, but for healing and understanding,” IPOB stated.

The group noted that unity cannot be built on unresolved grievances and called on Nigerian leaders, past and present, to approach discussions about the war with empathy and transparency.

“While we respect all efforts at maintaining national cohesion, we believe true unity must be based on justice, inclusion, and mutual respect—not silence or selective recollection of history,” IPOB said.

The group also urged all Biafrans, at home and in the diaspora, to engage peacefully in the ongoing discourse about the future of Nigeria and the region’s place in it.

“We remain committed to our right to self-determination through peaceful and legal means, as recognized under international law. We call on all stakeholders to prioritize truth, justice, and reconciliation in national conversations.”

IPOB concluded by stressing that discussions about the Civil War should focus on reconciliation, learning, and nation-building, rather than reigniting old divisions.

“Only through open, sincere engagement can Nigeria move toward a future of unity that is inclusive and sustainable.”