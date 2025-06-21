Insecurity: Let’s create state police now – Ang. Bishop

By Chidi Nkwopara

An appeal has been made to the Federal Government to consider and approve the creation of state police, to curb the rising level of insecurity.

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Our, Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Chukwunenye, made the appeal yesterday in his presidential address at the second session of the sixth synod, held at St. Stephen’s Church, Oyulu, Oru West local government area, Imo State.

Chukwunenye said: “The security situation in Nigeria is at a very critical stage, due to the new, combative trends. They include, but not limited to banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, multiple religious group crisis, farmers/herders clashes, attacks by Fulani militia and a lot more.

“The issue of creating state police is becoming worrisome over the years, as it seems the Federal Government is paying lip service on the matter. It must be noted that the creation of state police largely concerns the security of lives and properties of the citizens.

“The Federal Government should consider and approve the creation of state police, which, when considered, would address most of the security issues we are facing today, in using the federal police within our localities, as well as create jobs for the teeming youth’s patrolling the streets.”

While calling for the reduction of check points on the highways in the South East, Bishop Chukwunenye said: “It has become an extortion business, bringing excruciating pain and posing a serious threat to the economic lives of the citizens. The new norm is that security men on the road are now hooded. Why? It is only the Nigerian Government that can answer the question.”