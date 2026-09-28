Crude supply to Nigerian refineries jumps 17% — NMDPRA

…As petrol imports dips 26% to 14.6m litres

By Obas Esiedesa & Ediri Ejoh

Crude oil receipts by Nigerian domestic refineries increased by 16.75 percent in August 2026, rising to 683,000 barrels per day (b/d) from 585,000b/d in July, according to the latest data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The Authority revealed this in its August 2026 Midstream and Downstream Sector Factsheet released yesterday which showed that crude supply to domestic refineries increased by 16.75 percent month-on-month.

The rise in crude availability coincided with increased domestic petrol supply, with petrol receipts rising by 11 per cent from 45.5 million litres per day (ml/d) in July to 50.5ml/d in August. Domestic petrol supply accounted for 35.9ml/d in August, representing a 39 per cent increase from 25.8ml/d in July, while petrol imports declined by 26 per cent from 19.7ml/d to 14.6ml/d.

The data disclosed that the Dangote Refinery recorded an average capacity utilisation of 105.21 percent during the month.

The refinery produced 41.94ml/d of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 18.01ml/d of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 24.48ml/d of aviation fuel (ATK).

Of the PMS produced, 35.87ml/d was supplied to the domestic market, while 9.73ml/d was exported. AGO domestic receipts stood at 12.37ml/d, against exports of 8.75ml/d, while ATK domestic receipts were 3.07ml/d compared with exports of 21.30ml/d.

The refinery ended August with stocks of 360.4 million litres of PMS, 137.2 million litres of AGO and 133.3 million litres of ATK.

The report showed that petrol supply from the refinery rose by 39.1 per cent to 35.9 million litres per day (ml/d) in August 2026, from 25.8ml/d recorded in July.

Meanwhile, NMDPRA reported that Nigeria’s daily average petrol imports fell by 26 percent to 14.6 million litres in August 2026, from 19.7 million litres in the previous month of July.

The NMDPRA data showed that average daily diesel imports dropped to 1.3 million litres in August, from 7.9 million litres in July.

However, LPG imports increased to 1.3 million litres per day, from 0.9 million litres in July.