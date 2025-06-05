Industry leaders extol late Prof. Jibril Aminu for promoting indigenous participation in oil and gas

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Experts and industry leaders in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry have paid tribute to the late Prof. Jibril Aminu, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources under the administration of former President Ibrahim Babangida.

In an interview with Vanguard, yesterday, Austin Avuru, Founder and Executive Chairman of AA Holdings, described Prof. Aminu as the “author of local content in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.”



Avuru noted that Prof. Aminu initiated the process to award 11 oil blocks to indigenous oil and gas companies in 1990, paving the way for many indigenous companies to make progress in exploration and production.

He said: “He came in at the time the International Oil Companies, IoCs, played very dominant roles in the areas of exploration, production, petroleum products marketing and provision of specialized services.

“As the Minister of Petroleum Resources under the former President Ibrahim Babangida, Prof Aminu did not like the dominance. He initiated the process to award 11 oil blocks to indigenous oil and gas companies in 1990.

“Today, much progress has been made, especially as many indigenous companies have made progress, contributing their quota toward the exploration and production of crude oil and gas. Prof. Aminu should be given the credit. But even more credit should go to former President Babangida, whose administration did a lot to promote indigenous participation in the then foreign-dominated industry.”

Similarly, Dr. Layi Fatona, Chairman of Renaissance Group, said Prof. Aminu did a lot to encourage indigenous participation in the industry, which was previously dominated by foreign companies.

He said: “Prof Jubril as Petroleum Minister was the most visionary amongst them all. Intuitively, he wanted from the get go and dreamt of the Nigerian indigenous oil and gas industry we have evolving and emerging today.

“His vision for Nigerians to be the custodians of the industry had the trappings of a prototype energy independence and security initiative. May his gentle and deep-thinking soul rest in Aljuanah.”

On his part, Mazi Colman Obasi, National President of Oil and Gas Services Providers Association of Nigeria (OGSPAN), praised Prof. Aminu’s commitment to the sustainable development of the industry and promoting Nigerian participation.

He said: “He read medicine but ended spending more years in the oil and gas industry. He was not involved in controversies and was very committed to the sustainable development of the industry.”