Implement welfare packages for teachers, NUT urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to implement welfare packages approved for teachers by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, since 2020.

National President of the union, Comrade Audu Amba, who made appealed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja yesterday, said five years after the federal government promised to implement a special salary structure and other welfare packages for teachers, the promises had remained unfulfilled.

According to him, the unfulfilled promises are partly responsible for the broader challenges affecting teachers’ morale, productivity and well-being.

He, then, called on the federal and state governments to ensure full implementation of the approved incentives to boost the morale of teachers in the discharge of their professional duties.

He listed some of the incentives to include payment of Special Salary Scale for teachers in basic and secondary, reintroduction of bursary award to education students in universities and colleges of education.

Others are the Special Teachers Pension Scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its experienced talents, as well as extended teachers’ retirement age to 65 years, among other incentives.

“There are so many incentives that are attached to it; housing units for teachers, allowances for science teachers, and students reading education courses.

“Our former President, Muhammadu Buhari, took a bold step to approve all these things for us.

“We have been writing, we have been talking, we have been advocating, but none had been implemented.

“It will interest you to know that in almost all our teachers’ day messages and other forums that we normally engage with the government, we passed these messages.

“We are appealing to President Tinubu to take another bold step in implementing these welfare packages because government is a continuum,” he said

Amba, however, appreciated teachers for their courage and sacrifices in the face of daunting challenges and charged them to continue to uphold the ideals of the profession.

NAN recalled that in commemoration of the 2020 World Teachers’ Day, the Buhari administration approved a special salary scale for basic and secondary school teachers across the nation.

The government had also announced an increase in the number of service years for the teachers from 35 years to 40 years.

Also approved were the construction of low-cost houses and special allowances for teachers in the rural areas, and a peculiar allowance for science teachers

The packages also included automatic admission into public schools with free tuition for biological children of teachers, as well as automatic employment for education graduates.

Also in the general packages for teachers were the provision of loan facilities for agriculture, housing, cars, and motorcycles, among others

The Buhari government had explained that the implementation of the new teachers’ salary scheme and other packages would encourage teachers to deliver better services.