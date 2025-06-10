Ikeja Electric expresses zero tolerance against vandalism as court convicts three persons

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Ikeja Electric has expressed a zero tolerance against vandalism as the Lagos magistrate court convicts three persons for vandalising and stealing electricity distribution equipment within Ikeja Electric network.

In his statement, the Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie, who confirmed the development, stated: “In demonstration of its zero-tolerance for vandalism and other infractions that will impede her commitment to efficient and effective service delivery to customers, we are pleased to announce that three persons were recently convicted by Magistrate courts in Lagos as they were found guilty of vandalizing and stealing electricity distribution equipment within Ikeja Electric network.”

According to him, “The Magistrate Court sitting at Ikorodu on 5th May 2025 convicted and sentenced Adegbite Jamiu for vandalizing a transformer serving the Igboye community. He was charged with a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful damage, and stealing. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

“His arrest was made possible by the vigilance of a community member who handed him over to the police. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently from the date of arrest.”

He said: “On 7th May, 2025, the Magistrate Court sitting at Ogba, Ikeja convicted and sentenced Jeremiah Chukwuemeka and Joshua Udeh to one – year imprisonment each for vandalizing and stealing electricity cables from a transformer located on Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

“The duo was apprehended on 15th August 2024 and was subsequently charged with conspiracy, stealing, wilful damage to electricity cables, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The defendants pleaded guilty and were convicted and sentenced as charged.”

Reacting to the court decisions, Mr. Babatunde Osadare, Chief Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Officer of Ikeja Electric, commended the judgments and expressed hope that the convictions would serve as a deterrent to others, while reiterating the company’s commitment to combating vandalism.

“These convictions reinforce our commitment to protecting our infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity distribution to our customers,” Mr. Osadare said. “We appreciate the efforts of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies and urge community members to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities to the authorities, and avoid taking the law into your hands.”

Ikeja Electric continues to work closely with security agencies and host communities to curb vandalism and safeguard assets critical to power supply and economic development.