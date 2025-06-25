Ijaw group warns social media influencers over attacks on Prophet Fufeyin

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

An Ijaw group known as Ijaw Progressives Forum, IPF, has frowned at what it described as “ongoing defamatory attacks against Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry by some social media influencers.”

IPF in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by its President, Comrade Peretimi Ebiowei, condemned the statements allegedly credited to Mr. Ekene Clinton Egbuna, popularly known as Klintoncod, on social media, which he said amounted to “character assassination and public ridicule of a revered religious leader.”

The group who described Prophet Fufeyin as a respected figure within the Ijaw nation and a source of pride to the Niger Delta region and the nation warns Klintoncod to desists and retreats from such acts.

The IPF president regretted that Klintoncod had allegedly recently used his social media platforms to accuse Prophet Fufeyin of fraudulent behaviour and labelled him a negative force within Christianity, adding that such remarks were not only unsubstantiated but also disrespectful to the values upheld by the Ijaw people, who hold religious leaders in high esteem.

His words: “Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is a father figure to many and a spiritual leader we hold in the highest regard. It is disappointing that Klintoncod derives pleasure in mocking and insulting him through baseless allegations and unprintable names.

“IPF would no longer remain silent while public figures from the Ijaw nation, especially those in religious service, are subjected to personal attacks and public defamation. We are actively monitoring Klintoncod’s online activity and we will take all lawful and available means to defend the integrity of Prophet Fufeyin.

“This should serve as the final warning to Mr. Klintoncod and his co-travelers in this shameful behavior, we are not idle, and in no distant time, we will begin to respond to him using every legal tool at our disposal. This insult to our faith and heritage must stop.”

The IPF also appealed to the public, media outlets, and digital platforms to act responsibly by discouraging and regulating the spread of unverified or defamatory content, especially content that targets religious and community leaders.

According to the group, such actions pose a threat not only to individual reputations but also to the social and moral fabric of the Ijaw community.

Ebiowei reiterated that Prophet Jeremiah is widely recognized not only for his spiritual leadership but also for his charitable work and philanthropy, stressing that these contributions have positively impacted many lives across Nigeria and beyond, and that such a figure should not be the target of what he called “malicious campaigns.”

He further remarked that Klintoncod’s comments demonstrated a lack of understanding of spiritual matters, saying “Mr. Klintoncod should know that spiritual things are not for carnal minds, the deep things of the spirit are not for the physical eyes. He lacks understanding of the things of the Spirit.”