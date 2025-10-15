Northern Islamic leaders warn of looming chaos over insecurity, misuse of social media

— Sultan, Gumi, Yari, Doguwa call for unity, dialogue, and moral reform

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Prominent Islamic leaders and political figures in Northern Nigeria have warned that the country risks sliding into chaos if urgent steps are not taken to tackle rising insecurity and the misuse of social media.

The warning was issued at a special summit of Northern Ulamas held in Kaduna, where participants—including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli—urged Muslim leaders to unite in addressing threats to national peace and cohesion.

“This is the time to unite the Muslim Ummah,” the Sultan declared. “Our clerics must preach peace, tolerance, and national unity in line with Islamic teachings. Social media must also be regulated because it is increasingly used to spread division and hatred.”

Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, emphasized collaboration between religious leaders and lawmakers to strengthen peace and good governance.

“Security is everyone’s business,” he said. “We in the National Assembly will support any initiative that unites our people and upholds Islamic values.”

Senator Abdul’aziz Yari (Zamfara West) noted that insecurity began in Muslim-dominated areas before spreading nationwide, urging internal reflection and community action rather than blame.

“Insecurity started in Muslim-dominated areas,” Yari said. “We can’t blame the government alone. The solution lies in our hands — in unity, action, and honest dialogue.”

He cautioned against deepening economic hardship and dependence, saying Nigerians must embrace hard work and economic realism.

“We’re sleeping in our rooms and expecting to become billionaires. It doesn’t work that way,” he said. “We must face economic realities.”

On fake news and hate speech, Yari warned that social media abuse threatens everyone, calling for regulation without infringing on legitimate expression.

“Social media doesn’t spare anyone, rich or poor,” he said. “It’s time to regulate it and use it responsibly, like other nations do.”

Prominent scholar Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi linked poverty and banditry to external manipulation, alleging that “outsiders covet Nigeria’s mineral wealth and exploit uneducated herders as pawns.”

He called for dialogue among Islamic sects to address poverty and insecurity internally.

“Banditry is being fueled by outsiders,” Gumi said. “We must talk among ourselves and end it internally.”

The summit concluded with a resolution to deepen inter-sect cooperation, promote peaceful dialogue, and strengthen religious leadership to tackle insecurity, disunity, and economic hardship across Northern Nigeria.