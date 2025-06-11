How my intervention on Benin-Iruekpen road has reduced travel time – Okpebholo

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City – The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said that his administration’s intervention on the Benin-Iruekpen section of the federal road has significantly reduced travel time, bringing it down to just 45 minutes.

Governor Okpebholo, who recently traveled along the route, expressed satisfaction with the progress made and the improved ease of travel for commuters.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor highlighted that the once-difficult journey between Benin City and Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area has become much easier due to the improved condition of the road.

“Until now, it could take days to get to Iruekpen via this road. Today, it takes only 45 minutes because the road is now smooth and far more accessible,” he said.

He attributed the development to the state’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which, according to him, has translated into tangible infrastructure gains for the people of Edo State.

“Edo State is experiencing massive infrastructural development because we have keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu. The president’s love for Edo people is evident in the dividends of democracy we are now enjoying through practical governance,” he stated.

Emphasizing his administration’s focus on tangible development, Governor Okpebholo said, “My administration is focused on practical governance—projects and policies that people can see, feel, and experience. With this road now completed, our people will continue to benefit from improved infrastructure and better governance.”

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Edo State for their trust and support, assuring them of more developmental projects across the state’s three senatorial districts.

“I draw my strength from the people. They are the reason I hold this office, and I remain committed to serving them. Before becoming governor, I was clear on my mission—to serve the people and prioritize their welfare.”

Also speaking, Engr. Bajwa Mohd, a representative of the construction company handling the project, said the intervention has drastically improved travel experiences for commuters, particularly those traveling between Benin City and Ekpoma.

“The road is smoother now, and travel time from Benin to Ekpoma has significantly reduced. Travelers now enjoy a much better journey,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo’s administration continues to prioritize infrastructure development, and the success of the Benin/Ekpoma/Auchi road project stands as a testament to his government’s commitment to progress. Residents of Edo State can look forward to safer, faster, and more comfortable travel experiences.