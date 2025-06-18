Housing minister sets up expanded panel to curb building collapse

By John Alechenu, Abuja

In a decisive move to tackle the rising cases of building collapse in Nigeria, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has inaugurated an expanded Ministerial Task Team aimed at finding lasting solutions to the crisis.

The task team, which includes representatives from key professional bodies and regulatory agencies in the built environment, as well as experts from the ministry’s technical departments, was formally inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba.

According to the statement, agencies represented on the task team include the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN), Town Planners Registration Council (TOPREC), Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board (ESVARBON), Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), and the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG).

While addressing the newly expanded panel, Arc. Dangiwa decried the increasing frequency of building collapses, describing them as “avoidable tragedies” and a “national embarrassment.”

“These incidents have resulted in the painful loss of lives, permanent disabilities, destruction of property, and psychological trauma. It is unacceptable, and this administration is determined to bring it to an end,” he said.

He explained that an earlier committee, headed by Arc. Maji Liberty Alkali, had submitted a report with 18 key recommendations. The newly expanded task team has been mandated to review those recommendations and guide their implementation.

“The issue of building collapse is not the responsibility of one profession. It cuts across architecture, engineering, quantity surveying, town planning, land surveying, and other disciplines. A holistic and collaborative approach is the only way forward,” the minister stressed.

The task team’s responsibilities include:

Reviewing the 18 recommendations of the previous committee and proposing phased, actionable strategies for implementation.

Developing a comprehensive roadmap to address technical, systemic, legal, and institutional challenges linked to building collapses.

Proposing national legislation to enhance federal oversight of building construction.

Creating a compliance checklist and framework for regulatory and professional bodies to promote accountability and ensure strict adherence to standards and ethics.

The Minister also directed the Permanent Secretary to provide all necessary resources and coordination support to enable the committee fulfill its mandate. He assured that the Federal Government would work closely with state governments and other stakeholders to implement the final recommendations.

In his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, applauded the committee members for accepting the call to service, noting their combined expertise would be crucial to strengthening structural integrity, enforcement, and accountability in the construction sector.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Chairman of the committee, Arc. Umaru Usman Karaye (FNIA), representing ARCON, expressed deep appreciation to the Minister and pledged the committee’s readiness to deliver impactful solutions. He emphasized the urgency of the assignment and the need for close collaboration among all stakeholders.

He added, “We are committed to working collectively to end the recurring embarrassment of building collapse in Nigeria.”