Nigeria sets global teaching record as Education Minister unveils bold reforms

…backs 200,000-Teacher Summit

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria’s education sector has taken centre stage on the global map as the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, received a Guinness World Record plaque for the largest gathering of teachers in the world and pledged sweeping reforms to elevate the teaching profession across the country.

The plaque was presented during a courtesy visit to the minister by the convener of the “Let There Be Teachers” Conference, Mr. Oluwaseyi Anifowose, who led a delegation to the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja on Friday. The visit also sought federal collaboration for an ambitious 2026 conference targeting 200,000 teachers nationwide.

In a passionate and wide-ranging address, Dr. Alausa congratulated Anifowose for “putting Nigeria in the global spotlight for something positive,” describing the record as a powerful counter-narrative to the negative perceptions often associated with the country.

“You have made Nigeria proud. When you devalue your country, you devalue yourself. We must begin to speak well of Nigeria. This is a country of opportunities, and we have a president committed to transforming every sector, especially education, “the minister said.

The Guinness World Record was set in Lagos in partnership with the Lagos State Government, where over 15,000 teachers gathered in a single conference ,the largest assembly of teachers ever recorded globally.

Anifowose described the feat as more than a numbers game.

“We wanted to create a global platform where teachers take centre stage in national conversations,” he said.

“It was not just about breaking a record. It was about restoring respect, honour, and recognition to Nigerian teachers, “he added.

Building on that momentum, the conference organisers have now unveiled plans for an expanded 2026 edition themed “From Record to Reform,” which aims to mobilise 200,000 teachers across the country , including 20,000 in Abuja and at least 5,000 in each of the 36 states.

According to Anifowose, the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s education reform agenda and is built around the acronym “HOPE” — Honour, Opportunities, Professional development, and Empowerment for teachers.

“We are here to seek the support of the Honourable Minister to make this a national movement,” he said.

Responding, Dr. Alausa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to repositioning teachers as the backbone of national development. He described teaching as “the best profession in any society,”

lamenting that decades of misplaced priorities had eroded the prestige once accorded educators.

“Forty or fifty years ago, teachers occupied the highest seat in every community. People joined the profession not for money, but to change society. We are restoring that dignity, “he said.

The minister outlined major reforms already underway under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, noting that education remains central to the government’s transformation drive.

Among key interventions, he highlighted the launch of a digital platform for continuous teacher professional development, accessible to both public and private school teachers nationwide.

The platform is zero-rated, meaning teachers can access it without paying for data.

From 2026, the Federal Government will also begin paying Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) licensing fees for all public school teachers , a move aimed at professionalising and standardising the workforce.

Dr. Alausa further spotlighted the recently introduced National Teacher Summit, which has now been institutionalised as an annual event. At the inaugural edition, the national winner received ₦55 million, a three-bedroom apartment, and a car -rewards the minister described as “life-changing and impactful.”

“We are not just recognising teachers; we are rewarding them in ways that reflect their value to society,” he said.

On welfare, the minister disclosed that teachers’ retirement age has been extended to 65 years and that discussions are ongoing to introduce dedicated allowances exclusively for teachers.

He also revealed ongoing collaboration with state governors to recruit more educators and improve the teacher-student ratio.

Citing Enugu State as an example, he noted that over 2,000 teachers were recruited last year, with plans for additional hiring.

Beyond staffing, the ministry is standardising school infrastructure nationwide in collaboration with SUBEBs, upgrading classrooms, deploying solar power to schools, and installing smart boards to integrate technology into teaching and learning.

“This government takes education seriously. If every Nigerian child must receive world-class education, then we must have world-class teachers, “he said.

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, in her opening remarks, commended the minister for placing teachers at the centre of policy priorities.

“For him, Nigerian teachers are central and very important. We are proud of this achievement. It is a great one for the nation, and we congratulate you, “she said.

As discussions progressed, the minister welcomed collaboration with the Let There Be Teachers initiative, pledging federal support for advocacy efforts that elevate the status of educators.

“We already have a National Teachers’ Day. What we must do is use it more effectively to recognise and celebrate our teachers, “she said.

Closing on a note of optimism, Dr. Alausa urged Nigerians to change the national narrative and embrace education as the bedrock of sustainable development.

“The profession of teaching is the best in this country. We are not saying something false ,we are speaking the truth. And we must continue to echo it, “he said.

With a world record secured and a reform-driven national movement underway, Nigeria’s teachers may be poised for a historic renaissance.