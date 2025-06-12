Heavy security presence as President Tinubu attends Joint Session of N/Assembly

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A heavy security presence has enveloped the National Assembly complex in Abuja as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to address a joint session of the National Assembly today, June 12, at 10:00 a.m., in commemoration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Security operatives from various agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Civil Defence Corps, and Sargent at Arms, have been stationed at strategic points within and around the National Assembly complex. Vehicular movement and access to the premises have been heavily restricted, with only accredited personnel and lawmakers allowed entry.

The joint session is part of activities marking Democracy Day, which honours the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria. President Tinubu is expected to deliver a national address, highlighting key achievements of his administration and laying out his vision for the future.

Lawmakers, top government officials, and dignitaries have begun arriving at the complex amid tight security measures.

Details later.