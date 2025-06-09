Hausa residents make peace with Abraka community, blame Fulani for insecurity

By Jimitota Onoyume

Hausa residents in Abraka community, Ethiope East local government, Delta state, have had a peace meeting with the leadership of the community, alleging that Fulani were those responsible for the insecurity challenges in the area.

Leader of the Hausa community in Abraka, Alhaji Audu Mohammed, said he has been living in Abraka for over 27 years, adding that the place has become a home to him and his family members.

Blaming Fulani for the security problems in the area, Mohammed enjoined natives of Abraka and the neighbouring areas not to mistake Hausa residents in the area for Fulanis. He said some members of the Hausa community in the area ran from their states with their family members to start life afresh in Abraka because of the menacing kidnapping activities and other security problems perpetrated by Fulanis in their various states.

“I am Audu Mohammed, leader of the Hausa community here. I have been in Abraka for over 27 years living in peace with the community.

We don’t have any relationship with the Fulani people disturbing Abraka community. I started selling goat meat in Abraka before I delved into staple food business “, he said.

“Fulani and Lokorawa are disturbing us in the north so we brought our families here. We are from Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara Sokoto, Kano states here. No Fulani people among us . I opened shop for many of my northern brothers here. You see our wives and children with us here . We are not Fulani. We are responsible people doing business and living here in Abraka community “,he added.

Yusuf Shehu a youth from Kebbi state residing in Abraka who also spoke stressed it that they were Hausa and not Fulani. He blamed Fulanis for the security problem in the area, adding that the alleged criminal activities of the same Fulani made him and several others from Kebbi state run to the south.

” I am Yusuf Shehu from Kebbi state. I came to Abraka to hussle. What happened between Abraka and Fulani should not affect us. Fulani are those responsible for the security problem in our ( Kebbi and the north ) area. We have been living peacefully in Abraka before they came with their security trouble to the area . Hausa is different from Fulani. We Hausa here are with our wives and children here because this place is peaceful for us. Fulani drove us from our communities in the north. ” , he said.

Last week indigene of Abraka chased Hausa residents in the area out of the community, accusing them of allegedly responsible for the rising cases of kidnapping and related criminal activities in Abraka.

The community folks embarked on the action after two blood brothers and natives of Urhuoka – Abraka were allegedly killed by suspected kidnappers in bushes around the Abraka – Benin road. One of those killed was Marcus Samuel Dafe.

When news of his death filtered into the community last week members of the vigilante in collaboration with police operatives stormed bushes in the area for suspected kidnappers . In the ensuing gun battle four suspected kidnappers allegedly identified as Fulani were killed.

At press time calmness had returned to Abraka community.