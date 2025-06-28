Group raises alarm over plot to undermine Federal Character Commission reforms

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Societal Safety Network (SSN) has raised the alarm over what it described as a politically motivated plot to undermine ongoing reforms at the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The group condemned a recent protest against the FCC Chairperson, Dr Muheeba Dankaka, describing it as a desperate attempt by certain individuals to derail the transformative leadership currently being implemented at the Commission.

In a statement signed by Comr. Suleiman Salaudeen, Director of Public Relations for the SSN, the group emphasized that the protest was not a genuine expression of grievance but a calculated move by ‘power-hungry elements’ and ‘displaced cartel members’ whose corrupt practices had been disrupted.

“It is clear that this so-called protest was not a genuine grievance but a politically motivated charade, a desperate scheme by ambitious individuals jostling for her position,” the statement read.

The SSN highlighted key achievements under the current leadership, including the introduction of merit-based placement, digitalization of FCC processes, restoration of public trust, accountability measures, and infrastructure upgrades. These reforms have reportedly faced resistance from individuals whose interests were affected.

The group expressed disappointment that some women were involved in the protest, calling it a setback for Nigeria’s push for gender equity.

“It is tragic and regrettable that in a time when Nigeria is pushing for more women inclusion in leadership, some women could be used to pull down a fellow woman who has risen through integrity and merit,” the statement noted.

The SSN called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain steadfast in supporting the FCC Chairperson, framing her reappointment as a statement in favor of merit, integrity, and gender equity.

“Her reappointment will serve as a national statement that good people still matter and that resilient women in power will be protected and appreciated, not punished for doing what is right,” the statement added.

The group urged Nigerians, especially women, youth, and public servants, to resist attempts by ‘desperate actors’ to derail progress at the FCC.

“Let us protect our reformers. Let us defend the progress we have made. And above all, let us not turn our backs on the very women we encourage to lead,” the statement added.