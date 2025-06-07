God warned me my firstborn would die if I left RCCG — Pastor Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that God once gave him a stern warning never to leave the denomination, or face the death of his firstborn.

He shared this revelation during the June edition of the Holy Ghost Service, titled “Destined for Greatness (Part 2),” held in the early hours of Saturday at the Redemption City of God in Ogun State.

While speaking on the theme of divine direction and spiritual steadfastness, Adeboye referred to a message earlier delivered by his son, Pastor Leke Adeboye. He expressed concern over a growing trend among young Christians who frequently switch churches, often introducing themselves as first-time visitors in every new place they attend.

Recalling his own journey of faith, Adeboye said that when he became born again, several thriving ministries were popular and attractive at the time. Despite the appeal, he said God specifically instructed him to remain in RCCG.

“When I got born again, there were three major ministries that were making waves, and they were very good. There were different temptations to go from one to another,” he said. “But God said to me, ‘Son, I brought you here. This is where you will stay. The day you leave this denomination, your firstborn will die.'”

He noted that at the time, RCCG was relatively obscure, with its headquarters located in a modest building in Ebute-Metta, Lagos. Even though he was a university lecturer, he said God commanded him to serve under his spiritual mentor, who had no formal education.

“I was a lecturer at the university. My father in the Lord didn’t go to secondary school, not even primary,” he said. “But God said this is where you will stay.”

Pastor Adeboye urged young believers to seek divine direction and remain where God places them, rather than chasing trends or personal preferences.

“Discover where God wants you to stay, and stay there,” he advised.

He also clarified that his message was not intended to suggest that RCCG is superior to other Christian denominations.

“I am not saying we are better than any other denomination,” the cleric said.