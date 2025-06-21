Five die as bomb explosion rocks Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead following a bomb explosion in Kano State on Saturday.

Additionally, 10 others were said to have sustained injuries from the explosion.

Confirming the incident, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Ibrahim, said the suspected explosion involved an Explosive Ordnance Disposal, EOD, personnel in a military-grade mortar vehicle.

According to him, “I received a call about the incident that had happened. When I arrived, I found that it was a suspected explosion – possibly an EOD on a military mortar bomb vehicle that exploded.

“Fifteen people were affected and rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. I rushed to the place and found out that five died and 10 are receiving treatment.

“The case is under investigation, but from the information I got, the vehicle came from Yobe state.

“Preliminary findings suggest the explosive material was being transported by a trailer, but it remains unclear whether the vehicle was carrying military personnel or contractors,” Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing the report, the authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosion.

The development has caused panic among residents in the state.