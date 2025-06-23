Final year student of Ondo Poly commits suicide

The Nigeria Police Force
…Allegedly linked to failed romantic relationship
By Dayo Johnson, Akure
A 28 year old final-year student of Ondo state owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), Ondo state, Arobo Precious, has reportedly committed suicide.
He was reportedly found dead around 9p.m. in a bush near his residence in Owo town.
Sources said that the HND 11 student before his death shared a video on social media suggesting he was battling emotional pain, believed to be linked to a failed romantic relationship.
The caption read: “Eniayewu Opeyemi was the one who got me into this. People say there is still life out there, but to me, there is nothing anymore.”
A family source said that the deceased has been buried, in fact the parents were heartbroken over his death. Precious was a good person.
Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the ugly incident.
Olayinka said “Yes I can confirm to you that a case of suicide was reported at about 2200hrs on the 18th of June, 2025 at the B division police station Owo.
” Upon the receipt of the information the DPO team of detective to the scene of the said incident where a lifeless body of a young man of about 27yrs was found with a rope believed to have been used in the commission of suicide on his neck.
He added that ” The body was subsequently removed and deposited at the fmc morgue for preservation and autopsy.
