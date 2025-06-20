Ondo Police arrest 17-year-old, one other for alleged drug trafficking

… Nabbed While Transporting 51 Bags of Indian Hemp

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police operatives in Ondo State have arrested two suspects, including a 17-year-old, for alleged drug trafficking along Ikare Junction in Owo.

The suspects, identified as Usman Muhammad, 17, and Usman Bashir, 27—both from Kaduna State—were reportedly apprehended while transporting 51 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. Each bag is said to weigh approximately 9kg.

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued in Akure. He said the operation was in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s renewed directive to combat drug trafficking and dismantle criminal enterprises nationwide.

“In strict compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, officers have intensified intelligence-led operations targeting criminal financiers and drug peddlers fueling cult-related violence and other criminal activities,” he stated.

According to SP Olayinka, operatives of the Tactical Intelligence Response Squad (TIRS) carried out the operation on Wednesday, June 19, 2025, around 9:50 a.m., acting on credible intelligence.

“The 51 bags of suspected Indian hemp have been recovered and secured as evidence. The suspects are currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the broader criminal network behind the trafficking of these illicit substances,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police has commended the swift and coordinated efforts of the officers involved, reaffirming the Command’s resolve to rid the state of all criminal elements.

He also assured the public of the police command’s continued efforts to pursue and dismantle organized crime rings threatening the peace and safety of residents in Ondo State.