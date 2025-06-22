FG invests over N200bn in agriculture to boost food security — Minister Kyari

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

…Gambia seeks partnership to replicate Nigeria’s rice success

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has revealed that the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has invested over N200 billion in various agricultural interventions aimed at achieving food security and self-sufficiency.

Kyari made this known in a statement issued by the Ministry following a courtesy visit by the Gambian Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security, Dr. Dembal Sabally, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He acknowledged the Tinubu administration’s commitment to transforming the agricultural sector, noting that development partners such as the FAO, World Bank, and others have played key roles in boosting food production across the country.

“When President Tinubu assumed office in 2023, he directed that we must achieve food security and food sovereignty. In line with this mandate, we have invested over N200 billion in interventions, including the free distribution of fertilizers worth millions of naira to farmers nationwide,” Kyari stated.

The Minister highlighted that mechanisation and technology have been embraced to make agriculture more attractive and commercially viable, especially for youth who often shy away from traditional farming due to its laborious nature.

On rice and wheat production, Kyari explained that significant milestones have been achieved. “For instance, by 2024, we stopped importing wheat seeds because our local research institutes had developed improved seed varieties. These innovations helped us cultivate nearly 500 metric tons of wheat,” he said.

While acknowledging the challenges of rice production, particularly in terms of affordability and accessibility, Kyari said the Out-Grower Scheme has been instrumental in addressing these issues. He emphasised the scheme’s effectiveness in providing short-term support between planting and harvesting, especially for smallholder farmers.

In his response, Dr. Dembal Sabally, the Gambian Minister of Agriculture, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian government for its warm reception and for setting a standard in agricultural transformation.

He noted that Gambia still imports over 80% of its rice, a burden on the country’s economy, and that the success of Nigeria’s rice production strategy offers valuable lessons.

Sabally disclosed that his team visited Kebbi State to study Nigeria’s rice mills and irrigation models, and is seeking to replicate these systems in Gambia. He also highlighted Nigeria’s achievements in post-harvest management, mechanisation, packaging, and rice trading as critical takeaways.

“We were particularly impressed by the Out-Grower Scheme and its impact. We hope to establish a similar model and would appreciate Nigeria assigning a Rice Ambassador to support our efforts,” Sabally stated.

The visit concluded with the presentation of key Ministry documents, including the National Agricultural Transformation Agenda and a commemorative plaque to Dr. Sabally.

Also present were the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, the Permanent Secretary Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, the Gambian Permanent Secretary, Directors from both Ministries, and several development partners.