Fame is fleeting, purpose keeps me Centered – Bela Salami

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising Nollywood actress, Bela Salami says she’s determined to stay true to her roots and values, no matter how high her profile climbs.

In an interview with Potpourri she said :”As my profile rises in Nollywood, I stay grounded by remembering why I started, protecting my mental space, surrounding myself with a solid support system, staying true to my brand, constantly evolving behind the scenes, and understanding that fame is fleeting, but purpose, growth, and authenticity will always keep me centered,” Salami said .

The svelte role interpreter , known for her versatility and depth on screen, reflected on one of her most challenging roles to date.

“Among the diverse characters I’ve portrayed, one of my most daring roles was stepping into the shoes of a character that was completely different from who I am in real life – emotionally complex, morally conflicted, and deeply vulnerable. It pushed me beyond my comfort zone and demanded that I confront parts of myself I hadn’t yet explored as an actor,” she revealed.

The experience, she said, was transformative both professionally and personally. “Professionally, it challenged me to deliver with raw honesty, while personally, it reminded me that growth often comes from discomfort. It taught me not just about performance, but about empathy, discipline, and emotional truth.”

Navigating the pressures of fame and public scrutiny in the entertainment industry is no easy feat, but Salami credits her discipline and self awareness for keeping her on track.

“In an industry where public scrutiny is constant, I’ve learned that discipline, self-awareness, and intentionality are everything. I stay true to my values, choose my circle wisely, and remind myself that my reputation is part of my legacy. I don’t act on impulse – I reflect before I respond, especially in public,” she said.

She added that maintaining boundaries between her personal and professional life has been key. “I also maintain clear boundaries between my personal and professional life, and I focus on the work rather than the noise. At the end of the day, consistency, respect for the craft, and living with purpose have helped me stay grounded and scandal-free.” Salami’s approach to stardom is refreshingly humble. “Honestly, I just try to stay true to myself and keep my head down, focused on the work. I’m very intentional about the people I keep around me, and I don’t get carried away by the hype. I’ve learned to set boundaries, protect my peace, and not respond to every situation or comment. Public scrutiny will always be there, but I remind myself that I have a bigger purpose, and not everything deserves my energy. At the end of the day, it’s grace, discipline, and knowing who I am that keeps me steady,” she concluded.