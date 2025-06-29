Every sector in Nigeria is battered – Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

KANO — The Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, has lamented the worsening state of Nigeria’s economy, stating that every sector in the country is battered and in decline.

Represented by labour and human rights activist, Dr. Comrade Auwalu Mudi Yakasai (Danmalikin Kano), the monarch made the remarks during the 51st regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting/training workshop of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), held at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State.

According to the Emir, the Nigerian labour movement is going through one of its most challenging eras in history, and no longer stands as the vocal champion of the masses as it once did.

“Every other sphere of human endeavour in Nigeria is now being battered. The economy, social life, education, health — all are going down,” the Emir said. “Even the labour movement is under a dwindling fortune.”

He described the current hardship in the country as unprecedented, pointing to recent increases in fuel prices and a steep economic downturn. He noted that in the past, labour unions were at the forefront of resisting anti-people policies and defending the rights of workers.

“In those days, labour was the vanguard of the struggle — united with student unions, market associations, religious leaders. What is happening now? Labour seems to have lost its voice,” he queried.

While addressing union leaders, he urged them to revisit the foundational principles of trade unionism — the three Cs: Cooperation, Contestation, and Confrontation — as tools to protect and advance workers’ rights.

“You start with cooperation. If that fails, move to contestation. And if that too fails, you confront. Confrontation has many forms — and strike action is just one of them.”

The Emir’s representative commended SSANU President, Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, for promoting open and democratic leadership through consistent engagement with members.

He also observed the evolution of unionism, noting that today’s labour leaders are more polished and educated — and better placed to make meaningful impact.

“Labour leaders now travel by air; it wasn’t so in our time. But that privilege must translate into improved welfare for union members,” he said.

Yakasai, who proudly identified as a Comrade, emphasized the value of honour and sacrifice in unionism.

“Comrade is the title I cherish most. It cannot be bought — it must be earned through commitment to the struggle,” he stated.

He urged SSANU members to explore Kano during their stay, describing the state as peaceful, welcoming, and accommodating.

The Emir concluded by praising SSANU for maintaining transparency and inclusiveness in its leadership, describing their regular NEC meetings as a model for other unions to emulate.