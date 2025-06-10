Environmental Violations: Lagos court remands 34 suspects in prison

…As Government Declares Zero Tolerance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Magistrate Court sitting in Bolade, Oshodi, on Tuesday ordered the remand of 34 individuals in prison custody until July 22, for engaging in street trading along the median of the Alaba Rago–Ojo section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The suspects—32 males and two females—were arrested during a special operation carried out on Sunday by officials of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The operation was part of an effort to clean and clear the median, which had been overtaken by traders who had erected illegal structures.

Among those arrested were miscreants found sleeping in makeshift sheds on the median, allegedly using the area to perpetrate criminal activities.

Those remanded include: Ibrahim Abu (35), Isiaka Ashafa (31), Shaibu Isa (55), Abubakar Haruna (29), Aminu Haruna (21), Aminu Abdullahi (20), Zakariyahu Yahusa (50), Sunmola Musa (25), Samsideen Ali (21)

Anthony Oyibo (68), Abubakar Yusuf (25), Muhammed Oseni (27), Aliu Mohammed (45), Lookman Adebayo (43), Igudu Ibrahim (25), Awalu Umar (25), Sani Babangida (25), Abdullahi Usman (24), Aliu Ibrahim (25), Roland David (19), David Timothy (18)

Yusuf Adamu (23), Abdulsalam Sanusi (25), Nura Yusuf (25), Idris Isa (23), Nasiru Ali (25), Mayi Daniel (22), Isaac Samuel (25), Yahaya Mamuda (18), Salisu Ibrahim (28), Yusuf Adamu (20), Abdullahi Musa (20)

Fadipe Bose (33) [Female], and Ebere Ndubuisi (35) [Female]

Speaking on the development, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the state government’s commitment to enforcing environmental laws and addressing deviant behavior.

He urged residents to uphold a basic standard of decency and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable Lagos.

Wahab had earlier declared a zero-tolerance policy for environmental nuisance, warning that offenders will face appropriate sanctions if caught.