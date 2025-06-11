Court remands 34 suspects in jail for street trading in Lagos

Court

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Bolade Oshodi, Lagos, yesterday remanded 34 persons in prison custody till July 22, for engaging in street trading along the median of the Alaba Rago, Ojo on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The arraigned suspects consisting of 32 males and two females were arrested during a special operation by members of Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI and Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA on Sunday, to clean and clear the median of the Alaba Rago Ojo Road which has been taken over by different traders that have erected illegal structures.

Some of those arrested include miscreants, who slept in makeshift shed erected on the median to perpetrate crime in that area.

Those arrested and arraigned were identified as; Ibrahim Abu – 35yrs, Isiaka Ashafa – 31, Shaibu Isa, 55, Abubakar Haruna, 29, Aminu Haruna 21, Aminu Abdullahi, 20, Zakariyahu Yahusa, 50, Sunmola Musa, 25 and Samsideen Ali, 21.

Others include: Anthony Oyibo, 68, Abubakar Yusuf, 25, Muhammed Oseni, 27, Aliu Mohammed, 45, Lookman Adebayo,43, Igudu Ibrahim, 25, Awalu Umar, 25, Sani Babangida, 25, Abdullahi Usman, 24, Aliu Ibrahim, 25, Roland David, 19 and David Timothy, 18.

Also, Yusuf Adamu, 23, Abdulsalam Sanusi, 25, Nura Yusuf, 25, Idris Isa, 23yrs, Nasiru Ali, 25, Mayi Daniel, 22, Isaac Samuel, 25, Yahaya Mamuda, 18, Salisu Ibrahim, 28, Yusuf Adamu, 20, Abdullahi Musa, 20, Fadipe Bose, 33, F and Ebere Ndubuisi, 35-F.