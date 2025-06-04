Eno declares state of emergency on Ibom Paint, appoints sole administrator

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has declared a State of Emergency on the revamped Ibom Paint, located in Etinan Local Government Area, formerly known as Peacock Paints.

Eno appointed his Senior Special Assistant on Entrepreneurial Development, Mr. Ime Uwah, as the Sole Administrator of the company while commissioning the revamped manufacturing facility on Wednesday.

He commended Uwah for his commitment to the restructuring and overhauling process, and also praised the Managing Director of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob, for his passionate efforts in translating the government’s vision of revamping the company.

Recalling the decision, the governor said,

“A few months ago, during one of our project review meetings, the issue of resuscitating Ibom Paint came up. I asked Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob if it was possible to really revive this place. He responded, ‘Yes, we can.’ What this place needed was dynamic management, free from distractions, and that is what it now has.”

“I have declared a State of Emergency on Ibom Paint, and the Sole Administrator is Honourable Ime Uwah. He is the one running this factory and has produced results in the last three months. This place will engage our young people, and it is important we keep it alive.”

Governor Eno directed all those handling state government projects to patronize Ibom Paint, assuring that his administration will continue partnering with AKICORP to ensure all state-owned enterprises function optimally.

He further urged youths to support developments in their area and take advantage of the many opportunities available for their benefit and the progress of the state.

Earlier, Pastor Jacob expressed gratitude to the governor for revamping the company, noting that the former Peacock Paints is now fully owned by the state government.

He described the facility as a monumental waste before now, appreciating the governor’s visionary leadership in breathing new life into the abandoned plant.

Pastor Jacob added that the company is certified by the Standards Organization of Nigeria and has implemented an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to integrate and manage finance, human resources, manufacturing, supply chain, and sales operations effectively.

Key stakeholders present at the commissioning included the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Obong Paul Ekpo; political leader of Etinan LGA, Isantim Kenneth Okon; member representing Etinan State Constituency, Hon. Uduak Ekpo Ufot; and Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Dr. Ubong Inyang.