Akwa-Ibom state governor, Eno becomes patron of DGN

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Benjamin Njoku

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has been officially confirmed as the Patron of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN).

The confirmation was made during a special dinner held in Uyo in honour of a DGN delegation in the State to mark the Guild’s 25th anniversary celebration and to participate in the ongoing Akwa Ibom Entertainment Week.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Eno urged members of DGN to be intentional about mentorship for young talents in the creative industry, stressing that sustainability and growth in Nollywood can only be achieved through deliberate capacity building.

“Let the industry understand that your power is in your multiplication. The more we watch you perform, the more we see the people you have mentored, the happier we will be, and the more the industry will thrive,” Pastor Eno said.

He expressed concern that without strategic mentorship, Nollywood risks losing its audience to foreign competition.

The Governor specifically tasked the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of DGN, Mr. Moses Eskor, to explore ways of bringing back indigenous stars to support and mentor upcoming professionals.

Governor Eno, who has remained consistent in promoting human capacity development, announced plans to expand the State Creative Academy into a Creative Village, designed to provide broader opportunities for training and innovation in the industry. “If we really want to empower our young people, we should have a Creative Village where the Academy would be a component,” he added.

Pastor Eno also commended DGN for choosing Akwa Ibom as the host state for its landmark anniversary, assuring of his administration’s readiness to partner with the Guild in training and empowering young people to thrive in the creative space.

In recognition of his unwavering support for the arts, DGN President, Mr. Uche Agbo, presented an award to Governor Eno as Champion and Patron of the Guild. Mr. Agbo applauded the Governor’s investment in the creative industry, noting his engagement of several Guild members as aides in entertainment and cultural development.

He further assured that DGN would deepen collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Government to build capacity for young Nigerians interested in working behind the scenes in Nollywood.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Anietie Udofia, appreciated the Governor for hosting the Guild and highlighted the serene, safe, and culturally rich ambience of the State as the reason DGN chose Akwa Ibom for its anniversary celebration.

Also present at the event were Nollywood actress Ms. Ebenezer Eno, who thanked the Governor for his support to creatives, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment, Mr. David Sergeant (Utang Akwa Ibom), who commended the Governor for his consistent commitment to the growth of the industry.