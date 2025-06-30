EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja hotel raid

…Recovers 86 Phones, Pistol, Motorcycles

ABUJA — Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters in a major sting operation in the Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The suspects were apprehended on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Joyous Hotel, Nyanya, following credible intelligence linking them to cybercrime activities.

According to the anti-graft agency, the raid yielded significant recoveries including 86 mobile phones, a rifle pistol, and three motorcycles believed to have been used in the commission of various online-related offences.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations,” the EFCC said in a statement.

The operation underscores the agency’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on internet-related crimes, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo,” which have continued to affect Nigeria’s image globally.

The EFCC reiterated its commitment to pursuing cybercriminals across all zones of the country and urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.