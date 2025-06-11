EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Kaduna

EFCC nabs 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.

According to him, they were arrested in Mahuta and Barnawa areas of the state capital, following credible information that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

“Items recovered from them include a black-coloured Mercedes Benz C300, 14 mobile phones, two laptop computers, an iPad, two mifi, one JBL speaker and one zealot speaker.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

Vanguard News