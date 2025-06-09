Economy palava: More men now sell ‘amala’ in bukas

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

It may look hilarious to see a man in a local restaurant – buka, in local parlance, turning amala (a meal made from yam flour), in a big pot and, at the same time, scooping it into customers’ bowls and adding soup.

But today, that is a common sight, particularly in many suburbs around Lagos metropolis. It is the fallout of the economic hardship faced by many men who had lost their jobs due to many companies downsizing to stay afloat.

Yes, it is a different thing entirely for a man to be a professional chef, but another for a man to embrace cooking for survival.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that men now embrace the trade of selling amala (a swallow food made from yam flour) in bukas for survival.

Nigerians are familiar with entering a buka and seeing a woman turning amala and, at same time, scooping portions in bowls for customers.

Now such a sight has the male folks incorporated.

Mr. Solomon Adeyanju, a former supervisor in a company had started running an amala business after being sacked from his place of work due to downsizing.

“I was devastated at first and worried about which company would want to employ me at my age.

“My wife and sister were the ones who encouraged me to start up an amala buka.

“At first I was ashamed to start because I was worried about how people will see me.

“In our society, cooking food for sale business is perceived to be a woman’s profession.

“But my wife started giving me instances of men who had ventured into the women’s businesses and succeeded.

“She assisted me in putting up everything and now I am very proud to run such a business.”

Mrs. Ranti Dada, a business woman, said: “There is nothing men will not do for survival these days.

“We have men that are caterers but now they are seen serving food in counters themselves just like women.

“Even hawking the amala, eko (pap) and the rest.

“Everyone must put shame aside to survive in our current economy.

“If you look at what people will say, they will be the one to mock you when you cannot meet up with your needs and they won’t render any help of course.

“A man doing a woman’s business is not bad, it is just the society we find ourselves that pictures it as wrong.”

In the traditional setting of Nigerians, there are some jobs men cannot venture in and such jobs are categorically perceived to be for women.

However, the high standard of living, low purchasing power, increased cost of goods and services has made men venture in the women’s business world and vice versa.

Jobs like, hairdressing, nail and lash fixing, frying of bean cake, Yam, potatoes and other junks, roasting of corn, yam and plantain perceived to be a woman’s job are now done by men.

Mr. Lanre Ifedayo, a caterer, said: “I was a staff in one restaurant and the way I was treated was very poor.

“I saved up and started an amala business but it was delivered from home.

“I also cook for people when they have events.

“I have not summoned the courage to sit in a buka, scooping amala for customers.

“Men are now doing such and I am looking forward to a day I will venture into such.

“The situation in the country has made people leave the food business but many are still venturing into it.

“It is better than being in a workplace, serving for years and you end up being sacked with no benefits at all.”