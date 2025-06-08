Don’t conceal truth about Aburi accord, civil war, Igbo women group tells Gowon

General Yakubu Gowon(retd)

…Says honouring war victims not a crime

…Restates call for Kanu’s release

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Pan Igbo women group, Igbo Women Assembly, has urged former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon to open up on “Aburi Accord” which he signed with the late Biafran war lord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, before the Nigeria civil war broke out.

This is as the group argued that “there is actually nothing wrong with honouring victims of the Nigerian civil war”, contrary to misconceptions about Biafra day anniversary.

IWA also renewed its call for the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as part of the healing process to protracted injustice against Ndigbo.

The group which spoke on the heels of the recent sit-at-home declared by Biafra agitators on May 30, in honour of those who lost their lives while defending the defunct republic, said “remembering fallen heroes and heroines is a global practice that should not be criminalised.”

National President of IWA, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, said that “Biafra remembrance day has got to be part of our history that cannot be suppressed “.

She commended all those who despite all odds, observed the sit-at-home in honour of all those both soldiers and civilians who died in the cause of “the avoidable war.”

According to her, observing a day in honour of the war casualties particularly the gallant soldiers who died defending their beloved ones, does not in any way amount to rebellion against the Nigeria State.

“Igbo women want to put it on record that those who died while defending us during the civil war were not goats but our beloved husbands and youths. We don’t believe that setting aside a day to remember them is a crime.

” So, we want to thank all those in South East and elsewhere who joined in honouring those heroes and heroines. It will be a mirage for anybody to think that we can stop remembering them. Biafra day is not about IPOB; it’s rather about our history which even the unborn generation will be told of”.

The IWA President further advised the Nigeria Government to find a way to recognize the Biafra day as indelible part of Nigeria’s history instead of “futile attempts to suppress the day or clamp down on those observing it.”

She argued that the continued injustice against Ndigbo gave birth to the renewed agitation for Biafra restoration, advising the federal government to stop using brute force, and rather engage the agitators for a peaceful dialogue with a view to addressing their grievances.

Lolo Chimezie further argued that contrary to misconceptions and propaganda by the federal government, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, are not the architects of insecurity in the South East but criminal elements sponsored by enemies of Ndigbo.

” A militant leader who said he was asked to secure South East should be questioned about the insecurity in the zone. Today, the criminals have turned the once peaceful South East into a crime zone. This is part of their ploy to continue the civil war against us but we should be wiser”.

The IWA President queried why it was difficult for the Nigeria State to apologise to Ndigbo after the recent revelation by former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, that the 1966 coup tagged ‘Igbo coup’, was a false narration.

“We have done a lot of research and discovered that the civil war was avoidable. The false narration that the 1966 coup was Igbo coup as recently confirmed by Gen. Babangida, has not been addressed. Why can’t Nigeria apologize to Ndigbo for the false accusation which led to the avoidable civil war?”

Chimezie argued that “if federal government could recognize June 12 in honour of Moshood Abiola, the perceived winner of the 1990 presidential election who died in questionable circumstances, “why can’t it do same in honour of Biafrans who died during the war?”

The IWA President told the former Head of State, Gen. Gowon, who executed the civil war that “no amount of prayers can bring true healing and reconciliation without genuine apologies to pacify the spirits of the war casualties.”

” Since after the war, what has Nigerian Government done to pacify the victims of the war? Why is it that Nigeria doesn’t want to talk about the war? What was the offense of those Igbo wasted during the war?

“Why is it that 56 years after the civil war, the shadow of the war and the blood of innocent Igbo shed during the pogrom are still haunting Nigeria? Instead of learning their lessons and apologizing, Nigeria is still harassing those remembering their loved ones who died in the war. We cannot stop talking of the war. Even the unborn generation will hear of it.

” Gen. Gowon who supervised the war and genocide against the Igbo is busy going around the country and praying. But we want to remind him that no amount of prayer can wash away the stain of the blood of over 6 million innocent Igbo children, women and men wasted during the war.

” Gowon should tell the world the truth about Aburi accord in Ghana and the Biafra war. He should not go to grave without confessing the truth if there must be true healing for those hurt by the needless civil war.

” There was a lot of war crimes including the Asaba massacre, church and market bombings. How can we shy away from talking about the sad history of the war?

IWA urged President Ahmed Tinubu to consider freeing Kanu as a mark of respect for Ndigbo who have contributed so much for the advancement of Nigeria.

According to them, Kanu’s release will rather fast-track the return of peace to the South East and not escalate tension in the region.

IWA disagreed with the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, that IPOB is behind the insecurity in the South East, arguing that “criminal elements sponsored by Igbo enemies” are masterminds of the unrest in the zone.

IWA pledged continued solidarity with Kanu, declaring that the liberation cause he is championing is not selfish but a fight for justice and equity.

The Igbo women group also called for unity among Ndigbo while advising political leaders sacrificing the interest of the race on the altar of their personal gains to have a rethink.