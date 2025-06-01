Dapo Abiodun’s double celebrations

May 29 is a day to remember in the life of Governor Dapo Abiodun not only because it is the anniversary of the day he was sworn-in as the chief executive officer of Ogun State but also because it is the birthday of the amiable entrepreneur-turned-politician. So, on May 29, 2025, it was the 65th birthday and 6th anniversary in office of the governor fondly called PDA. Abiodun has every reason to roll out the drums even as residents and government officials in the state defied heavy rain to celebrate with the number one citizen of the state and his family. It started with a thanksgiving service at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta and the man of the moment danced with excitement to the admiration of all. Tributes for him poured in, in torrents. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extolled the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum. In a tribute, Tinubu commended Abiodun’s exemplary leadership in Ogun and described his six-year tenure as a model of progress, defined by remarkable strides in infrastructure, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, food security, and social development. He noted that through transparent and inclusive governance, Ogun, under Abiodun’s watch, has emerged as a beacon of stability and innovation, a leading destination for investment, and a state with steadily growing internal revenue. ”Your unwavering commitment to public service and the advancement of our great nation remains a pillar of strength in our collective pursuit of national renewal and prosperity,” the President said. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also lauded the governor for his “monumental achievements” in the last six years and on the occasion of his 65th birthday. The former president specifically commended him for hosting a befitting National Sports Festival, describing it as a huge success. “To our Governor, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, once again, I offer my deepest personal appreciation. Your leadership commitment and unwavering dedication have delivered not just a festival but also a legacy. You have shown the world the strength, capacity, and hospitality of Ogun State. This was a world-class event, and you have raised the standard for all to follow in the future”, Obasanjo said. For his part, a former Secretary to Ogun State Government, Sarafadeen Isola, said in his congratulatory message: “Over the past six years, his administration has driven significant progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development, positioning Ogun State as a model of excellence and innovation in Nigeria and his commitment to inclusive governance and sustainable growth has touched countless lives and set a high standard for public service”. The Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, praised the governor for reviewing the Obas’ law and taking care of traditional rulers despite financial challenges, while the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, congratulated the governor on reaching the age of 65, describing him as a humble and fantastic human being. In his sermon titled: ‘If It Has Been the Lord,’ the Bishop of Egba West Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev Samuel Ogundeji, urged the governor to always count his blessings and give thanks to God for his successes both in business and politics, saying many have aspired to be in his position but were not favored.