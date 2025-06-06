Dangote names road to Mega Petroleum Refinery after President Tinubu

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has announced that the road leading to the state-of-the-art Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals will be named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dangote hailed Tinubu for his unwavering support of the private sector and credited him as the visionary behind the Free Trade Zone during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

The announcement was made on Thursday during President Tinubu’s tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, which coincided with the official commissioning of the Deep Sea Port Access Road. This strategic road links the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Free Trade Zone, and the Dangote Refinery to the Sagamu–Benin Expressway via Ijebu Ode.

“The Dangote refinery complex is, in many ways, your brainchild,” Dangote told the President. “Mr President, let me just say one thing — the main road leading into our refinery is now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road.”

Following the announcement, President Tinubu rose to shake hands with Dangote in a moment that drew applause from the dignitaries in attendance.

Dangote also revealed that, despite paying N450 billion in taxes last year, the Group is committed to spending N900 billion on road infrastructure across Nigeria. The Deep Sea Port Access Road, he said, is one of several roads built and being developed by the Dangote Group under the Federal Government’s tax credit scheme.

The Dangote Group is currently the highest tax-paying company in Nigeria, contributing more in taxes than all the country’s banks combined.

According to Dangote, the Deep Sea Port Access Road is “one of eight major road projects totalling 500 kilometres, including two in Borno State that will eventually link Nigeria to both Chad and Cameroon.”

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as a courageous leader whose administration has revived investor confidence in the private sector.

Dangote thanked the President for envisioning and implementing the Lekki Deep Sea Port project and assured him of the private sector’s support for expanding infrastructure nationwide.

Commissioning the concrete road to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, President Tinubu hailed the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a “remarkable achievement,” calling it “a great point of reference, a phenomenal project of our time, and a massive investment” that exemplifies Nigeria’s potential for industrial and economic transformation.

“Having inspected the Dangote refinery, which is a great point of reference, a great phenomenon of our time and a massive investment, I want to thank Aliko Dangote,” the President said. “I am happy that the Deep Sea Port I initiated as Governor of Lagos State is a huge success today. Users save vast amounts of money using this port because they no longer need to trans-ship their goods. I commend the quality of the access road done by Messrs Dangote Industries Limited on our Tax Credit Road programme and the subcontractor, Messrs Hitech Construction Company Limited”.

PDP tells APC to stop mismanagement of economy, corruption

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end the mismanagement of the economy and corruption, which it says have plunged Nigeria into severe hardship.

The party made the call in a statement issued to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, urging the government to use the occasion to reflect on its policies and take urgent steps to address the nation’s challenges.

The statement, signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, accused the APC administration of reckless borrowing, profligacy, and anti-people policies that have worsened insecurity, economic hardship, and social unrest across the country.

“The PDP is deeply disturbed by the pervading sense of gloom in the country; the worsening insecurity where our nation has become a large killing field with citizens left at the mercies of terrorists, bandits, and marauders,” the statement read.

It further lamented the “unbearable economic hardship and agonizing life-discounting experiences” resulting from the APC government’s policies.

The party urged the Tinubu administration to use Eid-el-Kabir as a turning point to revamp the productive sector, reduce the cost of fuel and electricity tariffs, and review other anti-people policies.

It also called for an end to the mortgaging of the nation through reckless borrowing, which it said has not been tied to any life-enhancing projects or programs.

“The APC government must take immediate steps to recover the over N30 trillion reportedly stolen by known APC leaders through various fraudulent oil deals and other funds frittered from government agencies under the APC administration,” the PDP demanded.

The party added that such recovered funds should be channeled toward critical infrastructure, revamping the productive sector, and enhancing the operations of security agencies.

The PDP further tasked President Tinubu to use the remaining two years of his administration to redeem his image by being more sensitive to the well-being of Nigerians.

“Our Party urges President Tinubu to use the remaining two years of his administration to redeem his image as a leader by being more sensitive towards the wellbeing of Nigerians in line with the demand for selflessness and submission to the Will and Command of the Almighty Allah, which the Eid-el-Kabir teaches,” the statement noted.

Amid the challenges, the PDP called on Nigerians to remain patriotic, share with one another, and pray for divine intervention in the nation’s affairs.

“The PDP charges Nigerians not to give up hope but remain patriotic, continue to share with one another at this trying time, and pray constantly for God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the nation,” it said.

While felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, the PDP emphasized the need for unity and faith in overcoming the nation’s challenges.