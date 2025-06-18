Customs intercept guns, 1,433 live cartridges in Ogun

Customs officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, has intercepted 1,433 round of live cartridges and five Dane guns in different locations of the state.

Mr Godwin Otunla, the Area Comptroller, made this known during the handing over of the arms and ammunition to the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday in Idiroko.

Otunla said that in line with the inter-agency synergy and national protocol, the Ogun 1 Area Command would be handing over the seized arms and ammunition to the Nigerian Police Force, Ogun State Command, for further investigation.

He reiterated the Customs’ strong commitment to safeguarding the national security, promoting economic stability.

“The NCS has intensified surveillance, deployed strategic intelligence,and strengthened collaboration with other security agencies, which led to this remarkable achievement.

According to the Area Comptroller, the achievements were made possible under the visionary leadership of Comptroller -General of NCS, Bashir Adeniyi.

Otunla said that the command was able to increase its revenue generation from N10,621,250 in April to N42,279,240 in May, 2025.

“Our operatives successfully intercepted and seized large quantities of prohibited items including: 1,037 parcels of coconut -size cannabis sativa and 13,125 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“Others are 2 units of Dane guns, 88 rounds of lives cartridges, 2,627 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg, four units of foriegn-used vehicles, seven vehicles used for conveying the items and 29 bundles of used pneumatic tyres.”he said.

Otunla said that the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of these seizures stands at N344,853,244.

He added that this was a clear testament to the service’s zero-tolerance stance against smugglers and economic sabotage.

The comptroller said that the items were intercepted in different locations within Ogun State, including Lusada/Ado-Odo axis, Able Kazeem/Igbo-Ora road, Abeokuta axis, Imeko axis, Idiroko/Owode axis and Ipokia among others.

The Area Comptroller expressed worry over the increasing seizures of arms and ammunition and cannabis sativa and the adverse effects on the youth, public health, and national security.

In his response, Mr Bukoye Oye, Area Commander of Police, Idiroko, commended the NCS Ogun 1 Area Command for the huge seizures of arms and ammunition.

Oye said that the Police would do the needful by conducting the necessary investigation.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to continue to collaborate with the NCS and other relevant sister agencies for national security