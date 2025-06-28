Crisis looms in Delta community over leadership dispute

…We elected Tuomo Amanana-owei in January — Chief Akpola

…Amanana-owei position has remained vacant since January — Burutu LG boss

…Protesters urge Gov. Oborevwori to intervene

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BURUTU— Tension is rising in Tuomo community, the traditional headquarters of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, over a leadership crisis that has divided the town into two rival factions.

Residents, mostly women and youths, staged a peaceful protest at the community waterfront on Friday, calling on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to urgently intervene in the ongoing leadership tussle to avert a full-blown crisis.

The protesters brandished placards with inscriptions such as: “Governor Sheriff, please intervene and save Tuomo people,” “No to Arebebe Ebiemi as Amanana-owei,” “Leave us alone, Julius Takeme,” and “Tuomo is in God’s hands.”

Tuomo has been embroiled in a dispute since January, with two groups laying claim to the Amanana-owei stool and the position of community chairman.

Chief Ebikapaye Agidee, elected by residents of Akerebunou Quarters following the community’s zoning arrangement, was sworn in by the oldest man in Tuomo, Pa Stephen Kuro-akigha Waide. However, Burutu Local Government Chairman, Chief Julius Takeme, rejected the process, insisting it was unconstitutional and that the stool remained vacant.

The latest protest was sparked by reports that some leaders had met in Warri on Thursday and allegedly installed another Amanana-owei, Arebebe Ebiemi, in defiance of the community’s constitution.

Speaking during the protest, Chief Akperi Akpola stated: “We unanimously elected Chief Ebikapaye Agidee as Amanana-owei, and he was duly sworn in by the eldest man, in accordance with the Tuomo Constitution. Any selection outside Tuomo, such as what happened in Warri, is illegal and unacceptable.”

He further noted that the paramount ruler of Tuomo Kingdom, HRM Justice F.F. Tabai (JSC, rtd), had earlier recognized Chief Agidee and commissioned a panel led by Wing Commander P.Y. Biakpara (rtd), which upheld Agidee’s emergence.

“Burutu Council Chairman has no authority to impose leaders on Tuomo. We reject any form of political oppression and call on the governor to urgently intervene,” he added.

Mrs. Wele Ongulu, a resident, decried the growing tension, saying: “We have not been sleeping well due to fear of impending crisis. We chose our Amanana-owei, and we reject any outside interference.”

The youths, through their spokesperson Comrade Jeff Akassa Ombe, accused certain political actors of using security operatives to intimidate the people and forcefully install preferred candidates.

“They imposed Mr. Warebi Edonyabo as community chairman, who was later removed for gross misconduct. Now, they’re trying to install another Amanana-owei. We won’t allow it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pa Waide, the community’s oldest man who swore in Agidee, called for calm:

“Let peace reign. Though I already performed the swearing-in, I believe the majority must be respected. But above all, peace in Tuomo is paramount.”

In response, Burutu council chairman, Chief Takeme, insisted no valid election had been held for the Amanana-owei stool due to unresolved disputes.

“No legitimate election has taken place. Chief Agidee is parading himself unlawfully. Security agencies have invited him multiple times for dialogue, but he has ignored them,” Takeme said.

He confirmed that a decision was reached by Tuomo leaders in Warri to appoint Arebebe Ebiemi as Amanana-owei.

However, at press time, reports emerged that armed security operatives had stormed the community, firing tear gas and triggering a stampede among frightened residents. Locals questioned the use of force, saying there was no violence in the community to justify the crackdown.