Confusion, tears, anger as insurgents attack many Adamawa communities

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Boko Haram insurgents recently launched fresh ferocious attacks on some communities in Adamawa state, the third in the last two months.

Read Also: I, not Obasanjo, won 1999 presidential election – Olu Falae

The attacks came from an area that borders the dreaded Sambisa forest, base of the insurgents.

Hong Local Government Area has been the focus of the insurgents of recent as they continue to launch attacks and attacks on communities without let or hindrance.

Locals are baffled at how the insurgents have continued to take security operatives and indeed the communities by surprise as they launch their attacks.

They observed that since the routes used by the insurgents in carrying out the attacks are known, the logical thing for security operatives to do would have been to mount a permanent base there. According to them, between February and now, more than four attacks have been recorded in the area. The latest of such attacks happened in the wee hours of Wednesday in the quiet communities of Banga and Larh in Hong Local Government, with the areas thrown into chaos, pain and tears, following the resultant death of some residents and massive destruction of property.

At least six people were confirmed dead, including a vigilante killed by a detonated bomb, while many are still missing.

The assault also saw a police van shattered by a bomb, though its occupants miraculously escaped unharmed.

According to local sources, the attack in Banga claimed three lives: two men were shot dead by the insurgents, and a woman fell and died during the chaos. In nearby Larh, two more individuals were killed, though specific details of their deaths remain unclear.

The violence was compounded by the tragic loss of a vigilante in Banga, who was killed when a bomb detonated during efforts to secure the area. “It’s heartbreaking,” said a community member who requested anonymity.

“We’re losing our people to these monsters, and now even those protecting us are targets.

In a chilling display of Boko Haram’s tactics, a police van from Garaha stationed in Banga was destroyed by another bomb. Fortunately, all occupants, including the driver, had evacuated the vehicle before it triggered the explosive.“Local sources noted that the insurgents often plant such devices to deter security operatives from pursuing them, a strategy that has repeatedly disrupted response efforts.

Adding to the community’s anxiety, an undetonated bomb was discovered in Banga, posing a lingering threat as residents await its safe disposal.

The attack also left a young boy unaccounted for, with his family and community desperate for answers. “His phone is ringing, but there’s no response,” a local resident reported, highlighting the anguish of those searching for him.

The boy’s disappearance has intensified fears that he may have been abducted, a common tactic employed by Boko Haram, which has kidnapped thousands, including the 276 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, many of whom remain missing.

The assault on Banga and Larh underscores the persistent threat posed by Boko Haram in North-Eastern Nigeria, despite claims by authorities that the group has been significantly weakened.

Recent attacks, including a February 2025 assault on Kwapre and surrounding villages in Hong LGA that left communities in ruins, highlight the group’s resilience and the challenges faced by security forces.

Residents of Banga and Larh expressed frustration over the lack of adequate security presence, echoing sentiments from previous attacks in the region. “We feel abandoned,” said one villager. “These attacks keep happening, and we’re left to fend for ourselves, ” he lamented.“The destruction of the Garaha police van further hampers local security efforts, leaving communities vulnerable to future incursions.

The Nigerian military and police have yet to issue an official statement on the attack, but sources indicate that troops stationed nearby responded to the assault, though they arrived after significant damage had been done. The discovery of the undetonated bomb has prompted calls for urgent intervention by bomb disposal experts to prevent further loss of life.

This latest attack comes amid growing concerns about Boko Haram’s resurgence in Adamawa and Borno states, where the group and its splinter faction, the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP, continue to target civilians, security forces, and infrastructure.

Vanguard News