Champion names Buhari, most outstanding public administrator

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Buhari Umar, Director of Budget at the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, has been named the 2024 Most Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year by Champion Newspapers, in recognition of his exemplary leadership in public finance management and transparent governance.

The award, announced earlier this week, highlights Umar’s pivotal role in transforming Sokoto State’s budgeting process to better align fiscal policy with development goals. His efforts have significantly improved socio economic outcomes and earned him widespread respect within Nigeria’s governance landscape.

In a congratulatory statement on Sunday, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayana, praised Umar’s dedication, calling the award a “well earned tribute to a man who has made excellence his standard and service his calling.”

“Under his stewardship,” Zayana noted, “Sokoto has seen a shift toward strategic, disciplined, and transparent resource management. Buhari Umar’s name now stands among the giants redefining public service in Nigeria.”

A Fellow of the Les-Aspin Center for Governance and Anti-Corruption in Washington, D.C., Umar is lauded for his calm leadership, analytical depth, and commitment to participatory and people centered policy design.

His recognition comes at a critical time when states across Nigeria face growing demands for financial accountability and inclusive growth. Citizens and analysts alike view Sokoto’s model shaped in large part by Umar’s reforms as a potential template for nationwide replication.

The Ministry joined other stakeholders in celebrating Umar, describing him as “a shining star, a tireless reformer, and an enduring symbol of what it means to serve with honour and integrity.”

The Ministry also expressed confidence in Umar’s continued contributions to sustainable development within Sokoto State and beyond.