Canada returnee jailed three months for assaulting Lagos KAI official

A 52-year-old man, Morufudeen Idowu, who recently returned from Canada, has been sentenced to three months in prison for assaulting an official of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, widely known as KAI.

Mr Idowu attacked a KAI officer who tried to stop him from illegally crossing the expressway in Ojota, violating pedestrian safety laws enforced across Lagos State.

Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the sentencing in a post shared via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.

“Following the arrest of Mr Morufudeen Idowu, who assaulted one of our personnel and refused arrest while crossing the expressway at Ojota, he was arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting at Oshodi and sentenced to three months imprisonment,” Wahab posted.

Crossing expressways in Lagos without the use of pedestrian bridges is a violation of state law.