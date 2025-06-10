Benue/Plateau Killings: Yoruba group faults Amnesty Intl’s report

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A Yoruba group called Oduwa People’s Assembly, OPA, Tuesday, faulted Amnesty International’s report on killings in Benue and Plateau States respectively.

In a statement signed by the leader of the group, Richard Olatunji Kayode, who described the report by AI as “selective reporting”, which he asserted that the report is a ploy to discredit the Tinubu-led administration in the fight against terrorists and bandits.

According to the group, there is a decline in issues of insecurity across the country since President Bola Tinubu was elected president of Nigeria.

The statement reads in part, “In light of the recent claims made by Amnesty International regarding reactions to their reports on the killings in Benue and Plateau, the Oduwa People’s Assembly OPA finds it necessary to address the assertions that their findings are based on credible data, as well as the unfounded allegations that individuals are being paid to discredit their narratives.

“The Oduwa People’s Assembly contends that Amnesty International, rather than being the victim, is culpable in its reporting on killings in Nigeria. This assertion raises critical questions about the integrity of human rights organizations and their role in shaping narratives that may influence public perception and policy decisions.

“Amnesty International’s assertion that certain individuals are compensated to undermine its data lacks substantiation. Notably, the organization has not clarified the origins of its statistics, whether they are derived from the Nigerian police, the Directorate of State Security, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, or military sources.

“Furthermore, there are concerns regarding Amnesty’s adherence to its foundational principles, as it is perceived to have shifted its focus over time. The funding of such organizations, mainly from Western sources may influence their agenda, particularly in targeting nations in Africa, Asia, Latin America deemed unfriendly, thereby raising questions about the objectivity of their reporting.

“The Oduwa People’s Assembly raises pertinent concerns regarding Amnesty International’s selective reporting on Nigeria, particularly its apparent oversight of violence in the South-East. Notably, the mass killings attributed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) remain largely unaddressed.

“Additionally, the organization has not reported on the tragic deaths of 240 security personnel at the hands of these separatist groups. Such omissions could imply a biased narrative that undermines the complexities of Nigeria’s socio-political environment, prompting questions about the motivations behind Amnesty’s reporting practices and their impact on public perception.”

Meanwhile, according the group, Amnesty International sometime ago disseminated what it described as unverified allegations against the Nigerian military’s involvement in mass grave excavations following the Tudun Biri incident, and added that AI reports on human rights reporting is doubtful as it alleged that AI is in the business of spreading unsubstantiated claims.

“History is a powerful teacher, and we must not allow it to be distorted for ulterior motives. The Oduwa People’s Assembly is acutely aware of the patterns that have emerged in global west politics, particularly concerning the destabilization of economically prospective countries of the global north.

“These tragic events were facilitated by international human rights groups in the guise of upholding transparency and human rights, yet whose actions have contributed to chaos and suffering in these regions. It is with this historical context that we approach the claims made by Amnesty International.

“We are aware that Amnesty International’s advocacy reflects particular ideological stances, particularly in its reporting on conflicts such as the Gaza-Israel situation. Scholars like Norman Finkelstein have contended that Amnesty’s reports disproportionately emphasize the actions of Palestinian groups while downplaying the Israeli military’s conduct, raising questions about the objectivity of its legal analyses.

“Recent allegations of war crimes in Ukraine have ignited a storm of backlash, prompting accusations of bias and ideological partiality in its reporting. Amnesty’s focus on specific narratives often overlooks significant human rights violations in other contexts, thereby undermining its credibility. Furthermore, the organization’s associations with entities possessing questionable human rights records have compounded concerns regarding its integrity”, the statement added.

However, the group called on Nigerians to unite and support Tinubu’s administration and resist and reject external manipulation, interference and defamation to create disaffection among the citizenry.

“We believe that the current efforts of Amnesty International in Nigeria are not merely an innocent pursuit of justice but rather a calculated strategy aimed at undermining the credibility of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is evident that these actions seek to exploit Nigeria’s religious and ethnic fault lines to foster division and ultimately destabilize our great nation. The timing of these reports coincides with a significant shift in President Tinubu’s relationships with Western powers, raising concerns about the motivations behind Amnesty International’s narrative”, it pointed.

“The Oduwa People’s Assembly is prepared to expose the antics of Amnesty International and to vehemently resist any attempts to tarnish the integrity of President Tinubu’s administration.

“We stand firm in our belief that the sovereignty of Nigeria must be protected against external manipulation and interference. Our commitment to the truth is unwavering, and we will not allow misinformation to dictate the narrative surrounding our nation’s progress.

“It is important to highlight the successes recorded by the Tinubu administration in ensuring improved security across various regions of Nigeria, including the Northwest, North-East, North-Central, and beyond. Under President Tinubu’s leadership, significant strides have been made in combating insecurity, restoring peace, and fostering stability. The administration’s proactive measures have led to a noticeable decline in violent incidents and have bolstered the confidence of citizens in the government’s ability to protect them.

“As leaders of the Oduwa People’s Assembly, we call upon all Nigerians to unite in support of a government that is committed to the welfare and security of its people. Together, we will stand against any entity that seeks to undermine our progress and sow discord among our diverse communities.

“The Oduwa People’s Assembly reaffirms its solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration. We will not be swayed by misleading narratives or external pressures nor by the antics of collaborators paid to use the media to make statements that could destabilize their country. Our resolve to protect Nigeria’s integrity and promote peace and unity remains steadfast”, the statement added.