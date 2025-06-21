Benue 200: Condolence visit not enough, stop the killings, bishop tells FG

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Charles Hammawa, has urged the Federal Government to move beyond condolence visits and take urgent action to end the ongoing killings in Benue State.

In a statement issued Saturday, the bishop lamented the continued bloodshed in Benue and other parts of the Middle Belt, stressing that Nigerian lives should not be reduced to mere statistics.

According to him, “It is disheartening that despite repeated appeals and high-profile visits to the state, the killings continue unabated.

“The people of Benue,.and indeed the entire Middle Belt are not merely statistics; they are fellow Nigerians deserving of protection, dignity, and peace.”

He acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s recent condolence visit but insisted that more is needed.

He said, “we appreciate the President’s recent visit to Benue, but it is imperative that such gestures be matched with visible and decisive action.

“Condolences and promises, no matter how sincere, are not enough.”

Bishop Hammawa further called for a comprehensive and sustained security strategy, adding that perpetrators must be brought to justice and lasting peace restored to the affected communities.

In his words, “the culture of impunity must end. Those who have committed crimes against humanity must be held accountable, irrespective of their identity, ethnicity, or affiliation.

“As a Church and as a people of faith, we cannot remain silent in the face of this persistent bloodshed.

“These killings are not only inhumane but constitute a gross violation of the sanctity of human life, which we are all called to uphold.

“We urge religious leaders, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders to rise above division and join hands in promoting peace and truth in our communities and across the country.”

He also offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed, healing for the wounded, and divine comfort for grieving families.