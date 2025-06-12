Ballon d’Or 2025: Full list of nominees to be revealed as Yamal, Dembele lead contenders

France Football has announced that the full list of nominees for both the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or will be revealed on August 7.

The list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or will be published on the said date, setting the stage for weeks of speculation and debate leading up to the final awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the historic Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on September 22.

This edition of the Ballon d’Or will maintain the same structure as in recent years, with equal focus on men’s and women’s football. In addition to the Ballon d’Or major awards, nominees will also be announced for the Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Kopa Trophy (best young player), and the Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer of the season).

As always, the Ballon d’Or selection process will involve a carefully chosen panel of international journalists. One journalist from each of the top 100 countries in the FIFA men’s rankings will cast votes for the men’s award, while the top 50 countries will participate in voting for the women’s award.

Each voter will rank their top 10 players, with points awarded based on position. The player with the highest cumulative score will be crowned the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner.

While the field remains wide open, two players have emerged as leading contenders: Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele. Both have enjoyed standout seasons and are considered serious threats to succeed last year’s winner, Rodri, who captured the award following an exceptional campaign with Manchester City and Spain.

But Yamal and Dembele aren’t the only names to watch. With stars like Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Vinicius Junior also expected to feature among the Ballon d’Or nominees, the competition is fierce. Performances in major tournaments, such as the Champions League and Euro 2024, will be pivotal in shaping final perceptions.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the top 5 Ballon d’Or power ranking as we edge closer to football’s most prestigious individual award:

5. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Stats: 45 goals, 7 assists

Trophies: UEFA Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup

Despite big goals and individual brilliance, Real Madrid’s late-season collapse hurt his Ballon d’Or ambitions.

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Stats: 36 goals, 24 assists

Trophies: Premier League

Back to his best under new management, Salah led Liverpool to the league title, though European failures dent his case.

3. Raphinha (Barcelona)

Stats: 39 goals, 25 assists

Trophies: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa

Barcelona’s standout attacker in their domestic treble. Raphinha’s consistency and end product make him a top contender.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Stats: 21 goals, 26 assists

Trophies: La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa

At just 17, Yamal has taken over Spanish football. Despite the Nations League final loss, he remains Barca’s brightest star.

1. Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Stats: 35 goals, 15 assists

Trophies: UCL, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions

Dembele’s most complete season yet. Crucial in PSG’s historic Champions League win, he leads the Ballon d’Or race.

