Africa’s biggest consumer goods manufacturers in Nigeria — Report

File image.

•Dangote ranks 1st among top 10

By Yinka Kolawole

A new survey has ranked Dangote Industries as Africa’s most formidable consumer goods manufacturer in 2025.

According to a report by The African Exponent, an analytical business information source for entrepreneurs and potential investors in Africa, the group has leveraged vertical integration and pan-African logistics to lead in affordable food staples and household essentials, with growing exports across West and Central Africa, adding that their flagship brand includes Dangote Sugar, Dangote Salt, and Dangote Pasta.

Nestlé with its operations across Africa was ranked second by the survey, noting that it continues to lead in nutrition, health, and wellness products across the continent.

“It operates key factories in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Côte d’Ivoire. New investments in local product adaptation have boosted market share. Their flagship brands include Milo, Nescafé, Cerelac, and Maggi,” the report stated.

In the third position is Unilever, with a presence in over 20 African countries, which remains one of the most recognisable names in African households.

“In 2025, the company deepened its localisation efforts, sourcing more raw materials locally, with their flagship brands including OMO, Close-Up, Lipton, Vaseline, and Knorr cubes.

Tiger Brands, a South African company, with flagship brands such as Jungle Oats, Koo, All Gold, and Ingram’s, came fourth. The brand dominates the South African food space and continues to recover its footprint in Nigeria and Ghana.

This is followed by brewing giant, SABMiller AB InBev of South Africa, with massive influence across Southern and East Africa. Their flagship brands include Castle Lager, Carling Black Label, and Eagle.

Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) of Cameroon came sixth, being the largest beverage manufacturer in Cameroon, producing beers, soft drinks, and bottled water. Backed by the Castel Group, SABC controls over 75% of Cameroon’s beverage market. Their flagship brands include Castel Beer, Beaufort, Tropical, and Spécial.

At number seven is Fan Milk, a Danone subsidiary, with a strong presence in Ghana, Nigeria, and Francophone West Africa. The brand continues to innovate in the dairy segment with health-focused products,and the flagship brands include Fan Yogo, FanChoco, and FanVanille.

Dufil Prima Foods, a subsidiary of Tolaram Group, and Nigeria’s leading instant noodles manufacturer, is ranked eighth. The company has become synonymous with quick meals in West Africa and continues to dominate the fast food FMCG segment, best known for its instant noodle brand, Indomie.

At number nine is Bidco Africa of Kenya, a key player in East Africa with a diverse portfolio covering soaps, margarine, juices, and detergents. Its flagship brands are Kimbo, Elianto, Bidco Juice, and Nuru.

Bringing up the rear is Bakhresa Group of Tanzania, a dominant East African brand known for its flour, beverages, and biscuits. The company operates in over 10 African countries with flagship brands including Azam and Uhai.

The report noted that Africa’s consumer goods industry is evolving quickly, driven by population growth, changing tastes, and urban lifestyles.

In response to the rising demands, leading manufacturers, both homegrown and multinational, are scaling operations, innovating product offerings, and deepening their reach across African markets. These firms not only meet local demand but also play a key role in driving industrialisation, job creation, and economic diversification.

According to Qiraat Africa, the value added in the consumer goods market is projected to be $20.9 billion by the end of 2025 with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) becoming a key sector, as household consumption in Africa is projected to reach $2.1 trillion by the end of 2025.