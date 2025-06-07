Abike Dabiri-Erewa speaks on NIDCOM’s efforts

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

By Vera Anyagafu

In an era where Nigerians abroad face numerous challenges, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been working tirelessly to protect and promote the interests of Nigerians living outside the country. With a mandate to provide support and guidance to Nigerians in the diaspora, NIDCOM has established itself as a vital institution in government’s efforts to engage with its citizens abroad.

In this insightful interview, we sit with NIDCOM’s leadership to discuss the commission’s role in addressing the challenges faced by Nigerians abroad, its plans and strategies, and how it leverages technology and digital platforms to reach out to the diaspora community. From consular matters to evacuation and repatriation, NIDCOM’s work is crucial in ensuring the well-being and safety of Nigerians living abroad.

Let’s explore some of the commission’s efforts and accomplishments. Below are excerpts from our chat with Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the CEO of the commission.

Given the numerous challenges faced by Nigerians abroad, including issues related to deportation, detention, and lack of access to consular services, what steps is NIDCOM taking to strengthen its support systems and collaborations with foreign governments and international organizations to better protect the rights and interests of Nigerians in distress?

Nigerians who are confronted with such challenges must have allegedly committed certain infractions against their host government, hence such challenges. NIDCOM has repeatedly advised Nigerians abroad to be good ambassadors of Nigeria wherever they find themselves.

However, we do all we can to ensure that our people are not punished for an offence they did not commit. For Consular matters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been playing that role effectively for all Nigerians irrespective of their state of origin, religion or gender. NiDCOM legal department works very closely with the Director Consular of the Ministry. It is important to say here that there is Nigeria Foreign Policy as well as National Diaspora Policy.

These two policies are the guiding principles that regulate the state to state affairs as well as the role and responsibilities of both the Ministry and the Commission to all Nigerians. NIDCOM does not have power under its law to collaborate with foreign governments, that is the sole responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But it has partnerships with some international organisations like IOM etc in protecting the interest of Nigerians in distress. For any contact with any government of any country, we go through our various embassies and work closely with them.

What specific strategy does NIDCOM plan to implement in the next two years to enhance the welfare and economic empowerment of Nigerians in the diaspora, and how will the plan, and or initiative(s) be measured for success?

NIDCOM has its plans cut out in its established Act as well as the National Diaspora Policy. The Commission is guided by this in all its activities and functions.

How does NIDCOM plan to leverage technology and digital platforms to enhance engagement with the diaspora community, facilitate access to essential services, and promote investment opportunities in Nigeria, considering the growing importance of digital connectivity in today’s world?

Technology and Digital platforms are the essential tools being deployed by the Commission to reach out to the Diasporans all over the world. A whole department on Technology Transfer Innovation is created to provide this platform in conjunction with very active Media, Public Relations Unit to actualise and concretise the engagement with Nigerians living abroad.

In addition to this, there is a Diaspora Relations department which gives rapid responses to all the needs of Nigerians living abroad coupled with a versatile legal Unit attending to all issues and petitions from our citizenry abroad. The synergy of all these units and departments in NIDCOM makes it very easy to engage with the diaspora community with collaborative efforts of our Programme Department saddled with the responsibility of planning and executing programmes such National Diaspora Day, National Diaspora Merit Award, Quarterly Webinar lecture series, Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit, Town hall Meetings with Mr President, Badagry Door of Return amongst several other interventionist activities of the commission like evacuation and receiving stranded and deported Nigerians.

