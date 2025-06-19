Abia chapter seeks sack of Actors Guild’s national president

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – The Abia State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has dragged the National President of the guild, Emeka Rollas to a federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, challenging the legitimacy of his emergence.

Comrade David Onyebuchi Amalaha-led Abia Executive in the Suit marked (FHC/UM/CS/92/2025, urged the Court to determine the legality or otherwise of the AGN National Executive Council “as currently constituted and led by Emeka Rollas as President.

Addressing newsmen Thursday in Umuahia, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, Chukwuemeka Onyekwere; and Coordinator, AGN Special Project, Nathaniel Nwoko, accused the AGN national President of distabilizing the Abia executive of the guild.

They queried the legitimacy of the National President tenure based on the ruling by a federal High Court sitting in Lagos in the suit FHC/L734/13 between St. Maradonna Mikevine Johnson and the Incorporated Trustees of Actors Guild of Nigeria and Ibinabo Fiberesima.

They also accused him of illegally suspending duly elected officials of the Abia State chapter, and imposing his chronies to run the chapter.

The duo who spoke for the Abia State executive accused the national president of going beyond his limits.

According to them, the Lagos court had ordered that the tenure of the Board of Trustees of the Actors Guild of Nigeria comprising Prince Ifeanyi Dike , Emmanuel Oguguah, Murphy Stephen, Sunny McDon and Okey McAnthony had expired.

“Consequently, the Court declared the election of the 2nd Defendant as President of Actors Guild of Nigeria along with other Officials as contemptuous to the Honourable Court, illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and therefore null and void.

“The Court also restrained the 1st and 2nd Defendants from conducting or supervising any election relating to the Actors Guild of Nigeria as well as parading themselves as Trustees, President and Officials of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and went ahead to dissolve the Board of Trustees led by Ifeanyi Dike (now late) and the Ibinabo Fiberesima-led National Executive Council.

“Curiously, in disregard to the subsisting Court Order, the same ‘Board of Trustees’ had conducted an ‘election’ that purportedly brought Mr Emeka Rollas into Office as National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria”, they said.

The Abia AGN, therefore, asked the Court, based on the foregoing, to determine the legality or otherwise of the purported status of Rollas as AGN President, as well as that of his team assumed to be members of the National Executive Council.

The matter is expected to come up at the Federal High Court Umuahia on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.