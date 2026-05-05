Wabara lacks capacity to preside over any party organ – Abia PDP

Adolphus Wabara

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Peoples Democratic Party, Abia State, has stated that former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, is not a member of the PDP, stressing that he lacks the capacity to preside over any organ of the party.

Briefing journalists in Umuahia, state chairman of the party, Elder Abraham Amah, accused the former Senate President of deliberate attempts to create a false narrative of a leadership vacuum within the party, even after the recent judgment of the Supreme Court.

He disclosed that the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria did not remove, dissolve, or invalidate the leadership of the Party, adding that no leadership vacuum exists in the PDP.

He said, “Senator Adolphus Wabara remains an expelled member of the party and therefore, lacks legal standing or constitutional authority to speak for any organ of the party, as well as the legitimacy to issue directives or assume leadership positions.

“Accordingly, his actions, statements and claims are null, void, and of no effect.

“There is no leadership vacuum in the PDP. For the avoidance of doubt, the Board of Trustees is an advisory and moral organ, not an executive authority. There is no provision within the PDP Constitution that empowers the BoT to assume or exercise the functions of the National Working Committee. This position has been clearly reinforced by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary and remains the authoritative interpretation of the Party’s constitutional framework.

“The PDP remains united, stable, and fully operational and would continue to be guided strictly by its Constitution and due process and remain committed to lawful leadership structures and institutional integrity.

“As clearly stated by the National Publicity Secretary, the ruling addressed specific issues relating to a disputed convention. It did not pronounce on the removal, suspension, or replacement of duly recognized party officers, nor did it create or imply any vacuum in the leadership structure of the PDP.

“The current leadership framework of the Party remains intact, functional, and firmly grounded in the Constitution.”

Amah also explained that there is no subsisting judgment of any competent court nullifying the leadership structure associated with Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed as National Chairman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, stressing that existing judicial pronouncements recognising this structure remain valid and binding, having not been set aside.

“In law, a subsisting judgment retains full force and authority until overturned, and no such reversal exists,” Amah said.

The chairman dismissed reports that the Board of Trustees of the PDP has assumed administrative control of the party, which he described as legally baseless and constitutionally untenable.

He added that the narrative advanced by Wabara represents a calculated effort to distort judicial pronouncements and mislead party members and the public.

Amah, however, urged party members to remain resolute and focused, stressing that no amount of distortion, unauthorised declarations, or political mischief could override the clear position of the law, the authority of the party’s Constitution, as well as the legitimacy of its leadership.