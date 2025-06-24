71-year-old Rivers traditional ruler arraigned for alleged impersonation

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has arraigned a 71-year-old traditional ruler, Eze Victor Prince Worluchem, on charges of impersonation and disobedience to a court order.

Worluchem was arraigned on six counts bordering on impersonating the Rebisi Stool and allegedly flouting a subsisting court order restraining him from parading himself as the Eze Rebisi of Rebisi Kingdom.

The charges, filed by the Commissioner of Police, follow a petition from the Port Harcourt City Council Chief alleging Worluchem’s repeated disregard for the court’s ruling and his activities that allegedly threaten public peace.

When the matter was called before Magistrate Kingsley Briggs, the six charges were read out, including allegations that Worluchem conspired with others to impersonate a traditional ruler, presented himself as the Eze Rebisi at public functions, and ignored court directives.

One of the charges (Count 1) reads in part: “That you, Eze Victor Prince Worluchem ‘m’ and others now at large, on the 5th day of February 2022 at Daura in Katsina State, and on the 8th day of November 2024 at St. Paul Cathedral and the 7th day of June 2025, printed an invitation for an event at St. Paul Anglican Church in Garrison, Port Harcourt, and conspired among yourselves to commit a felony, to wit—impersonation, an offence punishable under Section 516(A) of the Criminal Code Law of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.”

Count 3 alleges that Worluchem presented himself as the Eze Rebisi during a funeral service at St. Paul Cathedral Church, Port Harcourt on November 8, 2024, an act punishable under Section 486 of the same law.

Count 5 further accuses him of willfully disobeying a court order in Suit No. PHC/18/8/2013, which had restrained him from parading himself as the Eze Ebar Rebisi III of Rebisi Kingdom.

Upon hearing the charges, Worluchem pleaded not guilty to all six counts.

His counsel, U.G. Wokocha, applied for bail on self-recognition, citing the defendant’s age and status. However, Magistrate Kingsley Briggs denied the request, instead granting bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties.

The court stipulated that the sureties must be blood relatives of the defendant, individuals with a verifiable means of livelihood, not older than 55 years, and recognized members of society.

The matter was adjourned to July 21, 2025, for further hearing.