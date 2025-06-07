7 things you didn’t know about MKO Abiola and the 1993 election

MKO Abiola

June 12, 1993, is widely regarded as the date of Nigeria’s freest and fairest election—an event that changed the political landscape of the country and remains etched in national memory. At the centre of this historic moment was Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, a businessman, philanthropist and politician who won the presidential election but was never sworn in.

Despite widespread recognition of the election’s significance, many aspects of MKO Abiola’s life and the events surrounding June 12 remain lesser known.

Here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about MKO Abiola and the 1993 election:

1. Abiola won in his opponent’s home state

MKO Abiola, a southern Muslim from Ogun State and presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), defeated Bashir Tofa, the National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate, in Tofa’s home state of Kano—a remarkable feat in Nigerian politics, where regional and ethnic loyalties often dictate voting patterns.

According to results compiled before the annulment, Abiola won 19 out of Nigeria’s 30 states, including Kano State, solidifying the perception of a national mandate that transcended tribal and religious divides.

2. He campaigned with the slogan “Hope ‘93”

Abiola’s presidential campaign was branded with the memorable slogan “Hope ‘93,” a message that resonated with Nigerians weary of years of military rule, economic hardship and political instability.

The campaign promised democratic governance, social justice and economic reform. It remains one of Nigeria’s most iconic political slogans, symbolising the country’s hunger for a new beginning.

3. The 1993 election was the first to use the Option A4 and Open Ballot System

The Option A4 and Open Ballot system, introduced by Professor Humphrey Nwosu , then Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), involved voters queuing behind the photograph or symbol of their preferred candidate, rather than casting secret ballots.

Though controversial, the system was lauded for its transparency and effectiveness. International and local observers praised the 1993 election as Nigeria’s most credible poll to date.

4. The election was annulled without any official results announced

On June 23, 1993, then-military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida annulled the election, citing vague allegations of electoral irregularities, despite widespread acclaim for its conduct.

What’s often forgotten is that the official final results were never formally released, though unofficial tallies showed Abiola won. The annulment sparked nationwide protests and a political crisis that eventually led to Babangida’s resignation.

5. Abiola declared himself President in 1994

In a dramatic move, a year after the annulled election, Abiola declared himself President of Nigeria on June 11, 1994, during a speech at Epetedo, Lagos Island. He stated: “I am the custodian of a sacred mandate… I cannot surrender this mandate unless the people so demand.”

This act of defiance led to his arrest by the military government of General Sani Abacha, and he was detained without trial for four years.

6. He died the day he was to be released

MKO Abiola died in custody on July 7, 1998, under mysterious circumstances, just hours before he was scheduled to be released by the then transitional military regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

His death sparked international outrage. While the official cause was reported as a heart attack, there has been longstanding speculation about the circumstances, especially as he had just met with a US delegation shortly before collapsing.

7. He was posthumously honoured as President in 2018

In a historic gesture, President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day in 2018, replacing May 29.

MKO Abiola was posthumously awarded the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Nigeria’s highest national honour, typically reserved for Presidents and Heads of State, symbolically recognising him as President-elect.