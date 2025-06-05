5 phones with most expensive screens to fix

In today’s tough economy, cracking your phone screen isn’t just an inconvenience: it’s a blow that could eat into your bank balance with how expensive it is to replace phone screens.

While some phone repairs are still relatively affordable, others can cost nearly as much as buying a new device.

And if you own one of the latest high-end models, you’d better guard that screen with your life.

Here are the most expensive phone screens to repair in 2025—and how much they’ll set you back:

5. iPhone 13 Pro Max

This flagship from Apple still holds strong with its stellar performance and sleek design. But damaging its screen could cost you around ₦300,000 to replace. Not exactly pocket change.

4. iPhone 14 Pro Max

With premium features like the Dynamic Island and an always-on display, the iPhone 14 Pro Max brings serious upgrades. But those upgrades come at a cost around ₦450,000 for screen repairs, to be exact.

3. iPhone 15 Pro Max & iPhone 16 Pro Max

These two powerhouses deliver top-tier performance, incredible cameras, and advanced displays. Sadly, if the screen cracks, expect to pay between the ranges of ₦600,000 and ₦750,000 for a replacement. That’s one expensive slip of the hand.

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s S25 Ultra is a beast in terms of power, display quality, and camera performance. But repairing its ultra-high-res screen? That’ll cost you a steep around ₦800,000.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Inner Screen)

Topping the list is the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6. This futuristic phone comes with a price, literally. If the inner screen breaks, you’re looking at a jaw-dropping ₦1,000,000 (estimate) in repair costs. The complex foldable display is innovative, yes: but it’s also fragile and pricey to fix.

Note: These prices could fluctuate based on market demands and other market factors.

Vanguard News