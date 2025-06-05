5 Nigerian players who have won medals at FIFA Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is currently underway in the United States, showcasing thrilling football action from top clubs across the globe, including those featuring talented Nigerian players

While no Nigerian club is among the 32 participants in this expanded edition, Nigerian talent is still well represented: both in the current squads and in the tournament’s history.

As the competition progresses, here are five Nigerian players who have proudly earned medals in past editions of the prestigious competition:

John Obi Mikel (Chelsea – Runners-up, 2012)

John Obi Mikel was a key presence in Chelsea’s 2012 Club World Cup run, starting and completing the semi-final match against Monterrey, which the Blues won 3-1.

Goals from Juan Mata, Fernando Torres, and a Monterrey own goal sealed the victory. However, Mikel didn’t feature in the final, where Chelsea lost 1-0 to Brazil’s Corinthians, with Paolo Guerrero scoring the decisive goal.

Following a decorated career, Mikel retired from professional football in November 2022.

Victor Moses (Chelsea – Runners-up, 2012)

Also in Chelsea’s squad that year was Victor Moses, who played in both the semi-final and final. He came off the bench against Monterrey and started the final against Corinthians, before being substituted in the 72nd minute.

Moses, who last featured for Luton Town, is set to leave the club this June when his contract expires.

Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal – Runners-up, 2022)

Odion Ighalo played a pivotal role in Al Hilal’s impressive 2022 campaign, where the Saudi Arabian side finished as runners-up.

He featured in all three matches, starting in wins over Wydad Casablanca (via penalties) and Flamengo. Ighalo came off the bench in the final against Real Madrid, which Al Hilal lost 5-3.

The experienced forward currently plays for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Wehda.

Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly – Third Place, 2020)

Junior Ajayi earned a bronze medal with Al Ahly in 2020. While he was an unused substitute in the early rounds, he featured in the third-place match against Palmeiras, coming on in the second half.

The game ended 0-0, with Al Ahly clinching victory 3-2 on penalties. Ajayi converted his spot-kick to help secure the win.

Nwankwo Obiora (Inter Milan – Winners, 2010)

Though he didn’t feature in any match, former Super Eagles midfielder Nwankwo Obiora was part of the Inter Milan squad that lifted the Club World Cup title in 2010.

Obiora was on the bench for both the semi-final and final. Inter comfortably dispatched South Korea’s Seongnam Ilhwa 3-0 in the semi-finals with goals from Dejan Stanković, Javier Zanetti, and Diego Milito. In the final, they beat DR Congo’s TP Mazembe by the same scoreline, courtesy of strikes from Goran Pandev, Samuel Eto’o, and Jonathan Biabiany.

Now 33, Obiora plies his trade in Portugal’s third division with Académica.

